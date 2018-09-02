medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Delhi Government Organizes Campaign to Deal With Air Pollution

by Julia Samuel on  February 9, 2018 at 6:59 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

As an effort to bring down air pollution in Delhi and the non-capital region (NCR), the Centre and the Delhi government have joined hands and constituted 70 teams for creating mass awareness and testing all mitigation steps taken in the NCR from February 10.
Delhi Government Organizes Campaign to Deal With Air Pollution
Delhi Government Organizes Campaign to Deal With Air Pollution

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the campaign outcome will help the Ministry to form a larger policy framework to apply throughout the year as permanent solutions to air pollution.

The 70 teams will have officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, civic bodies, Delhi Police and NGOs.

The task, officials said, will focus on four constraints -
  • dust mitigation
  • municipal solid waste
  • vehicular emission
  • industrial emissions
"The main purpose is to use the tools with concentrated efforts to test everything that we had been doing. The results will be a part of the larger policy throughout the year," Environment Secretary C.K. Mishra said.

Following the campaign, Vardhan said, a meeting of state Environment Ministers will be held to recognize individual environment and pollution-related challenges in their respective states.

"Every day, about 131 tonnes of dust is generated in Delhi, mostly due to construction activities. Now, we don't have certain natural factors like dust from Afghanistan under our control, but we surely control local factors and thus this campaign or exercise," the Minister said.

Vardhan said the government meant business on the issue. "The Delhi government is with us on this one on record -- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal personally assured that they are with the Centre on pollution mitigation and the drive."

Air pollution remains a serious threat to the National Capital Region, including Delhi, especially with back-to-back air crisis during the winter in 2016 and then again in 2017.

During November-December 2017, Delhi and surrounding areas choked on "severe plus or emergency" levels of air quality with environment bodies imposing emergency-level restrictions on polluting activities like construction, industry and truck movement.

Schools across the NCR were shut for a few days in November.

"We will have to find a permanent solution of the air-pollution in the national capital in next 15 days...," the Minister said.

The Ministry will focus on workshops on air pollution and health, including a special workshop on indoor air pollution measures.

"Just after the campaign, we will begin working with other states and talk directly to Environment Minister concerned regarding state-specific pollution issues," Vardhan added.

A 2017 report said that due to air pollution, the life expectancy of an average Indian is reduced by four years while this figure for Delhi residents is nine years.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Air Pollution

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Air Pollution may Increase Mortality in Older Adults

Air Pollution may Increase Mortality in Older Adults

Short-term exposures to air pollution and warm-season ozone, even below current national air quality standards, are associated with increased risk of mortality.

Air Pollution causes Irregular Periods in Girls

Air Pollution causes Irregular Periods in Girls

Teenage girls breathing polluted air, unhealthy eating habits, increased weight gain, less physical activity and poor lifestyle can all lead to irregular periods.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More News on:

Pollution Air Pollution Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person''s immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home ...

 Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...