medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Dealing With Chest Pain With a Positive Outlook

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 4, 2018 at 6:49 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A positive outlook may help improve outcomes of coping with chronic angin, a chest pain or pressure that comes on when the heart isn't getting enough oxygen, usually during physical activity, shows new study. The study findings were presented at the American College of Cardiology's 67th Annual Scientific Session.
Dealing With Chest Pain With a Positive Outlook
Dealing With Chest Pain With a Positive Outlook

Researchers at the Duke Clinical Research Institute and Columbia University sought to determine whether people with heart-related chest pain who say they are optimistic about their disease and future health would have fewer episodes of heart-related hospital stays or procedures to open blood vessels in the heart (revascularization).

"Feeling better about your disease process and ability to reengage in usual activities may actually make chronic angina easier to deal with," said Alexander Fanaroff, MD, a fellow in the department of cardiology at Duke University Medical Center and the study's lead author. "Our findings suggest that if we can identify patients who are less optimistic for whatever reason--whether it's because their disease has made them despair for the future, they have uncertainty about their diagnosis, or they have multiple comorbidities--and help them feel more hopeful by focusing on what they can do, we may be able to positively affect outcomes."

While there has been a lot of attention to the association between depression and heart health, this is the first study to assess whether hope and confidence in one's future health might be protective for people with heart disease and chronic angina symptoms. Chronic angina is among the most common complaints made by patients visiting the emergency department and it can greatly impair someone's quality of life, Fanaroff said. A less optimistic view of their health may also trigger more visits to the doctor's office, contributing to more evaluation and hospital admissions.

"People will often cut back on or stop activities they like to do--tennis, playing with grandchildren, job-related tasks--either because of the pain itself or because they worry that the activity prompting the pain is dangerous [to their heart]," he said.

In this study, those who were self-described as more optimistic were 40 percent less likely to be hospitalized with angina or have a revascularization procedure compared with those who were not. While researchers cautioned that the most optimistic group of patients also tended to be healthier overall, they were still 30 percent less likely to go to the hospital or have a revascularization even after accounting for this fact.

The study analyzed data from nearly 2,400 people with chronic angina undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) to open at least one blocked coronary artery who were enrolled in RIVER-PCI, a multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, controlled trial. RIVER-PCI tested whether taking ranolazine, a medication used to treat chest pain or pressure, in addition to usual care, could reduce hospitalizations and revascularization procedures related to chest pain compared with placebo and found no benefit. As part of this trial, patients completed a questionnaire about their overall quality of life, how frequently they had angina and how much they agreed or disagreed with the statement, "I am optimistic about my future and returning to a normal lifestyle." These same questions were asked again at one, six and 12 months.

For the present study, Fanaroff and his team grouped patients based on how optimistic they were at the start of the RIVER-PCI trial, regardless of what treatment they received, to see whether perceived optimism had any effect on hospitalizations and revascularizations during the median 643 days of follow up.

Of the patients surveyed, 782 (33.2 percent) were most optimistic ("strongly agree"), 1,000 (42.4 percent) were somewhat optimistic ("agree"), 451 (19.1 percent) were undecided, and 123 (5.2 percent) were not optimistic ("disagree" or "strongly disagree"). The level of optimism reported by patients remained fairly stable over time. Compared with their less optimistic peers, those who were most optimistic reported having less angina overall and were also less likely to have had a history of heart attack, heart failure, diabetes and chronic kidney disease. The rate of the primary outcome was higher in undecided (32.8 percent) and not optimistic (35 percent) patients compared with the most optimistic patients (24.4 percent); this finding persisted after adjusting for comorbidities and baseline angina frequency.

Still unanswered, researchers noted, is whether patients who were less optimistic felt that way due to the burden of their disease(s) or general uncertainty about the future living with their disease. Still, there seems to be a link, Fanaroff said. He added that there is no downside to instilling hope and equipping patients with skills for self-care.

"As a clinician, it doesn't cost anything to help patients with chronic angina focus on what they can do, letting them know that there are medications and procedures that can help them return to a normal life and continue to do the things they like to do," he said. "Bottom line: there's reason to be optimistic for patients with chronic angina, and it's important that clinicians relay that to them."

Fanaroff said a reasonable next step would be to test strategies that might encourage someone to adopt a more glass-half-full, positive outlook and track outcomes.

Fanaroff will present the study, "Association Between Optimism and Outcomes in Patients with Chronic Angina," on Saturday, March 10 at 3:45 p.m. ET in Poster Hall A/B.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Chest Pain Drug Effective for Refractory Angina

Chest Pain Drug Effective for Refractory Angina

Ranolazine, an anti-anginal drug found to be effective for treating refractory angina (RA) patients, however discontinued ranolazine usage was seen among patients, reveals study.

Being Optimistic Might Help People With Chest Pain

Being Optimistic Might Help People With Chest Pain

A positive outlook in life may improve outcomes in patients with chronic angina - chest pain or pressure that comes on when the heart isn't getting enough oxygen, usually during physical activity.

Can CT Angiography Predict the Future Risk of Patients With Chest Pain?

Can CT Angiography Predict the Future Risk of Patients With Chest Pain?

CT Angiography can help to predict the risk of future cardiac events better than those missed by functional testing.

New Tool Help Doctors Decide When Tests are Needed for Chest Pain

New Tool Help Doctors Decide When Tests are Needed for Chest Pain

In this age of accountable care, there has been a lot of attention focused on trying to optimize the use of testing, and to select testing efficiently.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Aortic Dissection

Aortic Dissection

Aortic dissection refers to a serious condition where there is a tear in the wall of a major artery leading to blood flow within the layers of the aorta.

Broken Heart Syndrome

Broken Heart Syndrome

Broken heart syndrome is short-term failure of the heart muscles caused by stress, war, or surgery. Balloon-shaped ventricle is a characteristic symptom.

Chest Pain

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Costochondritis

Costochondritis

Inflammation of the cartilage that joins the ribs to the breastbone is known as Costochondritis. It is one of the most common causes of musculoskeletal chest pain.

Hydatid disease

Hydatid disease

Hydatid disease is also referred to as echinococcosis or echinococcal disease. Hydatid results from a parasitic infection due to a tapeworm of genus Echinococcus.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Rheumatic Fever

Rheumatic Fever

Rheumatic fever is an inflammatory disease that may develop after an infection with group A Streptococcus bacteria.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Chest Pain Rheumatic Fever Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Hydatid disease Costochondritis Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Pericarditis Aortic Dissection Broken Heart Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained ...

 Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

Holi Colors: How to Clean Your Face After Holi?

You are having Holi fun with colors and then comes clean up time to protect your skin. Learn easy ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...