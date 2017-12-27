medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Using an Enzyme That Activates Chloride

by Julia Samuel on  December 27, 2017 at 12:32 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Treating cystic fibrosis is the activation of the calcium-activated chloride channel TMEM16A as an alternative route for chloride efflux could be a promising approach.
Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Using an Enzyme That Activates Chloride
Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Using an Enzyme That Activates Chloride

Cystic fibrosis is a severe hereditary disease of the lung, for which there is currently no cure. The underlying cause of the disease is a malfunction of the chloride channel CFTR, which prevents the secretion of chloride in certain body cells. This leads to dehydration of the mucus layer in the lung.

Since TMEM16A is expressed in the same epithelium as CFTR, its activation could restore hydration of the mucus layer. TMEM16A is part of a protein family whose members facilitate the flow of negatively charged chloride ions or lipids across the cell membrane.

Structure of a Chloride Channel Determined

The structure of a TMEM16 scramblase, which functions as a lipid transporter and plays an important role in blood coagulation, was already known from previous work. Researchers of the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Zurich have now also succeeded in decrypting the structure of the chloride channel TMEM16A.

To do so, the team led by Professor Raimund Dutzler used cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), a technique whose pioneers were recently awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. "The molecular architecture of this membrane protein is crucial for the targeted development of drugs for treating cystic fibrosis," emphasizes Dutzler.

Discovery of a novel activation mechanism

The chloride channel TMEM16A can be found in different organs of the body and plays a key role in the secretion of chloride in the lung, the contraction of smooth muscles, and the perception of pain. How its structure differs from closely related scramblases of the same family and how the protein is activated by calcium was now revealed through a combination of cryo-EM and electrophysiology.

While its general architecture resembles scramblases of the same family, there are distinct differences in the pore region located in each subunit of the dimeric protein. Scramblases contain a membrane-exposed polar furrow, which allows for the diffusion of lipid headgroups across the lipid bilayer. In contrast, at the same location, TMEM16A forms an hourglass-shaped protein-enclosed channel, which is closed in the absence of calcium.

The binding of positively charged calcium ions in its vicinity opens the channel and allows negatively charged chloride ions to permeate across the membrane.

"This activation mechanism is unique since the bound calcium ions directly change the structure and electrostatics of the ion permeation pore," explains Cristina Paulino, lead author of the study.

Paving the way for novel therapies

The findings that describe the structure and function of TMEM16A pave the way for a mechanistic understanding of this important family of membrane proteins, and they provide a promising template for developing drugs for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

"Substances leading to the activation of the TMEM16A would compensate the defect in the secretion of chloride ions in the lung," states Raimund Dutzler.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease involving the mucus and sweat glands and the medical world has still to find its cure

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Respiratory diseases affect any part of the respiratory system. Some of the lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can lead to respiratory failure.

Cystic Fibrosis-Possible Treatment Target Identified

Cystic Fibrosis-Possible Treatment Target Identified

In cystic fibrosis, the compact mucin protein that keeps mucus too thick and sticky, causing constant lung problems is the patients.

Simple Noninvasive Test can Help Personalize Cystic Fibrosis Treatment

Simple Noninvasive Test can Help Personalize Cystic Fibrosis Treatment

Personalized medications can now be developed by a simple non invasive test for cystic fibrosis found a new study

Anal Warts

Anal Warts

Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.

Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They?

Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They?

Food preservatives are basically antimicrobials or anti-oxidants that help preserve food by destroying the microbes and stopping decomposition of food products.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Hypochloremia

Hypochloremia

Hypochloremia, an electrolyte imbalance, results in low chloride blood levels. It causes fluid loss and dehydration and mostly occurs with other conditions.

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease

Retroperitoneal fibrosis or Ormond's disease a rare disorder occurs when extra fibrous tissue forms in the area behind the stomach and intestines.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Genetic Testing of Diseases Cystic Fibrosis Anal Warts Food Preservatives - How Safe Are They? Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease Hypochloremia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cystocele

Cystocele

Cystocele is a type of pelvic organ prolapse where the urinary bladder descends into the anterior ...

 Pernicious Anemia

Pernicious Anemia

Pernicious anemia occurs when the number of red blood cells in the body is reduced because the ...

 Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive uropathy is a condition where urine cannot flow outside due to an obstruction along the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...