medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Lung Bacterial Infections Start Early in Children with Cystic Fibrosis

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  January 20, 2018 at 4:35 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The onset of lung disease in children with cystic fibrosis (CF) can be predicted with bacterial infections and associated inflammations, finds a new study by UNC School of Medicine. The study published in PLoS Pathogens suggests the use of preventive therapies like hypertonic saline that can treat bacterial infections and increases lifespan of children with CF.
Lung Bacterial Infections Start Early in Children with Cystic Fibrosis
Lung Bacterial Infections Start Early in Children with Cystic Fibrosis

"Lung symptoms in kids with CF are likely due to an increased burden of bacteria," said study senior author Matthew Wolfgang, PhD, associate professor of microbiology and immunology. "This implies there's an opportunity for early intervention that could dramatically increase the quality of life for these kids."

CF affects about 70,000 people globally, and is most common in children of Northern European ethnicity - about one of every 2,500 births. The disease is caused by a dysfunctional version of the CFTR gene that encodes the CFTR protein. In the absence of this protein, mucus becomes dehydrated and thick - a sanctuary for bacteria - leading to repeated infections, inflammation, and eventually structural damage to lungs and upper airway tissues. The life expectancy of CF patients is about 40 years.

Most CF studies have been done in adults and older children, and thus relatively little has been known about how and when inflammation, bacterial infections, and lung damage begin. To shed more light on that question, Wolfgang and colleagues analyzed bacterial DNA in samples of lung-lining fluid gathered from young children as part of an ongoing Australian project called AREST CF.

"It's challenging and rare to get access to such samples," said Wolfgang, member of the UNC Marsico Lung Institute. "Here in the United States, we don't perform bronchoscopies on children diagnosed with CF if they don't yet have clinical symptoms."

The UNC scientists found that in most of the samples from CF children who were less than a year old, there were little or no signs of bacteria. "If there was no significant evidence of bacteria, there was also no sign of inflammation, and the child generally appeared healthy," Wolfgang said.

In the children between ages one and two, the pattern was different: many samples contained a significant amount of bacterial DNA - from the same bacterial species that normally populate the mouth and throat. These bacteria are not typically regarded as lung pathogens.

"We can't go so far as to say that these kids have active infections, but clearly there's a significant increase in the bacterial burden in their lungs, and we know these bacteria provoke inflammation," Wolfgang said.

In children age three to five, the samples contained increasing evidence of more worrisome bacteria, particularly Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and Haemophilus influenzae, which are commonly found in older CF patients with more severe lung disease. As the bacterial burden worsened, molecular signs of inflammation increased. Also, lung X-ray studies of the children revealed mounting signs of structural lung disease as the bacterial burden increased.

"This tells us lung bacterial infections start much earlier than we had expected in children with CF, and these infections are likely the earliest drivers of structural lung disease," Wolfgang said.

Many of the bacterial species in the young children with CF, he noted, were "anaerobic" microbes that thrive in conditions of very low oxygen. This finding suggests that the dehydrated, thickened CF lung mucus creates pockets of low oxygen in lung tissues.

"Therapies aimed at breaking up mucus very early in life might be very beneficial to these kids," Wolfgang said. "These therapies could postpone the increase in bacterial burden, including the shift towards the more pathogenic species."

Doctors already give preventive antibiotics to young children in Australia, Germany, and the UK. However, Wolfgang noted that the children in the AREST CF study, who were treated with antibiotics until the age of two, still showed a clear progression of bacterial burden and inflammation. "It could be that other therapeutic strategies, such as thinning mucus, may be more successful," he said.

Wolfgang and colleagues at the UNC Marsico Lung Institute now hope to do a similar, long-term study analyzing the lung bacteria of individual children and the changes in these "bacteriomes" over several years. The researchers want to evaluate the effectiveness of an early mucus-thinning intervention, for example hypertonic saline - salt water delivered via inhaler - which is already used to hydrate mucus in older CF patients.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease involving the mucus and sweat glands and the medical world has still to find its cure

Potential New Compound to Treat Chronic Bronchitis and Other Lung Diseases

Potential New Compound to Treat Chronic Bronchitis and Other Lung Diseases

FPS-ZM1, an antagonist chemical compound that fights RAGE (the receptor for advanced glycation end-products), may treat COPD.

Preterm Infants are Susceptible to Influenza, Lung Diseases Later in Life

Preterm Infants are Susceptible to Influenza, Lung Diseases Later in Life

Infants born preterm may lack lung cells and could be susceptible to influenza and lung diseases later in life.

Cells from an Infant's Nose are Quite Similar to Those Found in the Lungs

Cells from an Infant's Nose are Quite Similar to Those Found in the Lungs

An infant with respiratory syncytial virus could have their nasal cells tested to determine if they will develop a severe response requiring hospitalization.

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease

Retroperitoneal fibrosis or Ormond's disease a rare disorder occurs when extra fibrous tissue forms in the area behind the stomach and intestines.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Smelly Feet / Bromodosis

Smelly Feet / Bromodosis

Do you ignore odors from your feet? Then take note! Smelly feet can turn into serious trouble as it may cause foot ulcers and severe bacterial infections.

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Genetic Testing of Diseases Cystic Fibrosis Pneumoconiosis Silicosis Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE) Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis Smelly Feet / Bromodosis Retroperitoneal Fibrosis / Ormondīs Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Blood groups are of four important groups determined by the presence or absence of specific ...

 Spermatocele

Spermatocele

Spermatocele is a condition in which there is a blockage in the epididymal duct, resulting in semen ...

 15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

Be a blood donor and save lives for your donated blood is separated into blood products or just ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...