The Asia Pacific takes on aesthetics industry and non-intrusive surgery. The inaugural AnEW (Anti-aging, (a)Esthetics and Wellness) conference and exhibition is part of SingEx Exhibition's Healthcare series of events and is to be held at MAX Atria at Singapore EXPO on 6th and 7th March 2018.

Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market Increasing in Asia-Pacific

‘The event focuses on safety, complications, techniques and procedures of non-intrusive surgery and aesthetics industry.’

The trade show, which is anchored on the understanding of facial anatomy as well as complications stemming from non-compliant practices, will be jointly held with the exclusive Asian Meeting of the Global Aesthetics Alliance (GAA) at the same venue.Over 800 regional and local plastic surgeons, dermatologists, aesthetic procedure practitioners, business owners and academia will convene in Singapore to forward the region's non-intrusive surgery/aesthetic procedure industry and foster stronger cooperation among practitioners in the Asia Pacific region.The plastic surgery and aesthetics procedures industry in Asia Pacific has shown immense potential, with experts predicting the region experiencing a CAGR growth of around 6.05% from 2017 to 2026.Despite the boom in popularity of invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures, the industry is saddled with unqualified practitioners and businesses offering non-compliant services, with Nigel Mercer, president of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, once describing the industry as an "unregulated mess" during an interview with Clinical Risk.High profile cases such as those involving model Solange Magnano and beauty clinic owner Jean Huang has served to outline very real risks involved in an unregulated industry.As consumers in Asia and the Pacific become increasingly educated and discerning, businesses committed to investment in research, technology and safety will reap the maximum benefits of a booming regional market.With this in mind, SingEx Exhibitions' newly curated AnEW 2018 will serve to engage, edify and equip participants to penetrate the potential of the up and rising market in the Asia-Pacific region, capitalising on the heightened needs of consumers and the regional community's thirst for an authoritative, thought-driving platform in enabling industry growth.The event is perfect for regional participants to meet with their counterparts from other countries, exchange knowledge, discuss pertinent issues, share industry best practices and incubate fresh ideas by learning from international experts in the aesthetics field."Asia has experienced exploding demand and is at the forefront of the aesthetics industry's global expansion. With the increased prevalence of cosmetic procedures, however, it has become necessary for the industry to examine the role of clinical compliance and procedural safety, as well as ensure that practices are anchored in deep and sound anatomical understanding." said Ian Wu, Cluster Director (Healthcare and Automotive & Commodities) of SingEx Exhibitions."The two-day event will move the industry forward by providing neutral content delivered through global subject matter experts at subsidised rates, providing a bridge to better patient outcomes. By developing, nurturing and harnessing knowledge-sharing platforms to cross-fertilise ideas, the industry can tackle pressing issues as a community." Mr Wu continues.Anchored on themes of compliance and procedural safety, the inaugural AnEW Conference is a dedicated platform for knowledge sharing, and ideation crafted by the industry, for the industry.The conference would feature upwards of 20 renowned faculties and thought leaders in open discussions and in-depth sharing sessions, with focus on popular topics such as fillers and toxins, cosmeceuticals, chemical peels, micro-needling, lasers and EBDs, body contouring and regenerative medicine, incorporated based on the needs and relevance to APAC industry practitioners. Interesting topics deliberated in this conference include:1. Anatomy, facial assessment and key injection strategies for the temple and brows by Tim Papadopoulos, Cosmetic Plastic Surgeon, also Founder and Medical Director of Cosmetic Culture Medical Spas, Australia2. Overview of facial aging by Mark Magnusson, President of Australasian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS) and Director of Allure Cosmetic Clinic, Australia3. Excellence in minimally invasive procedures based on anatomical understanding by Heejin Kim, Professor in Division of Anatomy & Developmental Biology, Yonsei University College of Dentistry, South Korea4. Anatomy, facial assessment and key injection strategies for the chin by Dalvi Humzah, Plastic Surgeon and Anatomist, also Lead Tutor at the Dalvi Humzah Training Institute, United Kingdom5. Nodular complications of soft tissue fillers by Daniel Cassuto, Professor of Plastic Surgery, University Hospital (Policlinico) Modena, Italy6. Complications from Botulinum Toxin by Yan Wu, Professor of Department of Dermatology, Peking University First Hospital, China7. Complications of laser and energy-based devices for vascular lesions by Goh Chee Leok, Senior Consultant Dermatologist at the National Skin Centre and Clinical Professor in the Faculty of Medicine, National University of Singapore, SingaporeThe accompanying AnEW 2018 exhibition will see the participation of a number of leading companies and rising start-ups in the region specialised in anti-aging solutions, dermatology, plastic surgery and aesthetic procedures including Absolute MS (S) Pte Ltd, NXG Global, Aesthetics Marketing Asia Pte Ltd, Medicare to name a few.These enterprises will showcase a wide array of experiential and innovative products and solutions, key to growing business capabilities and improving effectiveness and efficiency.The faculty has curated an all-encompassing programme for AnEW, featuring a pre-congress workshop and the Asian GAA Meeting to create a more memorable experience for participating businesses and individuals.The full-day Anatomical Dissection and Cosmetic Procedures Workshop will take place on 5 March 2018 at Singapore's iconic educational facility, the Academia.To make possible an immersive learning experience, cadavers will be used to explore and discuss the anatomical basis of different modalities in aesthetics with focus on safety procedural techniques.This workshop is tailor made for plastic surgeons, dermatologists and aesthetic practitioners with interest in non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures.The GAA Meeting, an invitation-only event designed to promote interactive scientific and clinical exchange between leading Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and industry to discuss education, research and marketing and identify unmet needs, will also be held alongside AnEW for two days.Aligned with the event's vision of delivering scientifically-oriented content that focuses on safety, complications, techniques and procedures, the meeting seeks to foster responsible reporting in aesthetics.Source: Medindia