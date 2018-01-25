medindia
Controlling of Body Fat: Potential Therapy for Heart Failure

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  January 25, 2018 at 12:12 PM Heart Disease News
Changes in adipose tissue i.e. body fat lipid metabolism affect disease development in heart failure.

The fat (or lipid) composition of the heart is altered by non-cardiac body fat, and these changes are likely to affect heart function.
Controlling of Body Fat: Potential Therapy for Heart Failure
Controlling of Body Fat: Potential Therapy for Heart Failure

For some time, a research team suspected that the impact of body fat on heart function also exists on a molecular level. One of the key processes involved is the release of fatty acids from adipose tissue. In order to gain a better understanding of this process, the research team used an animal model, which allowed them to interfere with the lipid metabolism and to knock out the gene responsible for the relevant enzyme, adipose triglyceride lipase (ATGL). This resulted in all treated mice developing near-complete protection against heart failure.

As part of this study, the research team also analyzed blood samples from patients with and without heart failure. Some aspects of the changes observed in the lipid composition of blood samples were comparable to those observed in the animal model.

The research team is now planning to transfer these results into clinical practice. In doing so, they will be guided by one central question: how might a drug-based treatment target the gene responsible for the release of fatty acids and the enzyme ATGL, and how might it do so exclusively in adipose tissue? The team is also planning to conduct further analyses of patient samples to confirm their results, and are working with Charité-based cardiologists to determine the role of adipose tissue in patients with heart failure within the clinical setting.

In summary, Prof. Kintscher said, "For patients, this means that we should be starting to pay greater attention to adipose tissue when making diagnostic and treatment decisions, even when our primary aim is to treat heart disease."

Source: Eurekalert

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

Cardiogenic Shock

Cardiogenic shock is defined as reduced cardiac output due to inability of the heart to pump adequate blood in the presence of a normal blood volume.

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

An Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator is an implantable cardiac device which defibrillates the heart in case of life-threatening arrhythmias.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Infective Endocarditis

Infective endocarditis has been arbitrarily categorized as acute or subacute based on the length of symptoms before presentation.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Congenital Heart Disease Reiki and Pranic Healing Heart Healthy Heart Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Healthy Living Infective Endocarditis 

