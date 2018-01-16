medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Consensus Treatment Plan for Childhood Rheumatology

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  January 16, 2018 at 2:27 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA) has developed the consensus treatment plan (CTP) approach as a comparative effectiveness tool for research in pediatric rheumatology.
Consensus Treatment Plan for Childhood Rheumatology
Consensus Treatment Plan for Childhood Rheumatology

To date, CTPs have been published for seven different diseases and disease manifestations.

Pediatric rheumatic diseases are a varied group of rare diseases including juvenile forms of arthritis, lupus, fibromyalgia, and other conditions. Currently, there is considerable variability in how patients with these diseases are treated in clinical practice, making it difficult to understand which therapies work best. A recent review article published in Arthritis & Rheumatology examines recent efforts to address this challenge.

Ideally, randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials are conducted to help determine the best course of action against a disease, but such trials are difficult to perform in rare diseases. Consensus treatment plans (CTPs) are a potential alternative. CTPs are standardized strategies that are developed by a consensus among experts and are intended to help reduce treatment variability and allow for comparisons of different therapies. The Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA), the largest pediatric rheumatology research collaborative in North America, is pioneering the use of CTPs to standardize the common treatments for pediatric rheumatic diseases.

In their review, Sarah Ringold, MD, MS, of Seattle Children's Hospital, and her colleagues present the rationale for the CARRA CTP approach, consider its advantages and disadvantages, and introduce related ongoing research.

"Once a diagnosis is made, providers and patients and their families can choose together the CTP strategy that they believe will work the best for that disease," Dr. Ringold explained. "Information on how the patient is doing on that treatment is then collected at regular clinic visits through a registry. At the end of the proposed study duration, researchers can then compare how the patients do between the different CTPs."

Dr. Ringold noted that ongoing large-scale studies are testing this approach in juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Results from these studies will provide more information on the feasibility of this approach and may provide insights on which therapeutic strategies are most likely to be successful for certain patients. "The CTP approach will be even more powerful when coupled with biospecimen collection to facilitate translational research aimed at identifying biomarkers of response and non-response, paving the way towards personalized medicine," she said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis is a kind of autoimmune inflammatory arthritis, which develops in 30 percent of people with the skin condition of psoriasis.

Joint Pain Symptom Evaluation

Joint Pain Symptom Evaluation

Joint pain is a common problem that affects individuals of all ages. A diagnosis of the underlying cause of joint pain is y possible based on the symptoms of the patient, along with certain specific tests.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 Cushing Syndrome

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing syndrome is a collection of symptoms caused due to excessive amount of cortisol in the body ...

 CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...