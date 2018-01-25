medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Comparison of Risks Between Two Sterilization Methods

by Hannah Joy on  January 25, 2018 at 8:28 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hysteroscopic sterilization is a non-surgical procedure that is associated with a higher risk of gynecological complications, reveals a new study.
Comparison of Risks Between Two Sterilization Methods
Comparison of Risks Between Two Sterilization Methods

Hysteroscopic sterilization is placing small implants in the fallopian tubes to render a woman infertile, was associated with an increased risk of gynecological complications (most notably sterilization failure with subsequent pregnancy) compared to surgical sterilization, but there were no differences between the two approaches in medical outcomes.

In developed countries, two main types of female sterilization are available: hysteroscopic and laparoscopic, the latter involving general anesthesia and a small incision in the abdominal wall.

Safety concerns related to hysteroscopic sterilization were raised in the United States in 2015 by women who reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) large numbers of adverse events, including bleeding, unwanted pregnancy, abdominal pain, depression, and thyroid disorders.

About 105,357 women in France who underwent hysteroscopic sterilization (n = 71,303) or laparoscopic sterilization (n = 34,054) between 2010 and 2014 and followed up through December 2015.

Risks of procedural complications (surgical and medical), gynecological complications (sterilization failure that includes second sterilization procedure or pregnancy) and medical outcomes (including all types of allergy; autoimmune diseases; thyroid disorder; use of analgesics, antimigraines, antidepressants, outpatient visits; sickness absence; suicide attempts; death) that occurred within one and three years after sterilization.

This is an observational study. Because researchers are not intervening for purposes of the study they cannot control natural differences that could explain the study findings.

The authors were Mahmoud Zureik, M.D., Ph.D., French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety, Saint-Denis, France and coauthors.

Compared with laparoscopic sterilization, hysteroscopic sterilization was:
  • Associated with a lower immediate risk of procedural complications
  • Associated with a higher risk of gynecological complications
  • Not associated with an increased risk of certain medical outcomes
The study limitations include administrative databases were used to investigate a possible role of hysteroscopic sterilization in notified complaints. All individual disorders reported by patients or physicians and collected into medical device vigilance databases could not be examined.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Outpatient Hysteroscopy Before IVF Doesn't Significantly Improve IVF Results

Outpatient Hysteroscopy Before IVF Doesn't Significantly Improve IVF Results

A multicentre trial seems to have resolved one of IVF's long-running controversies - whether the outlook for women with a poor IVF record can be improved by routine hysteroscopy performed before further treatment.(1)

Hysteroscopy can Treat Asherman's Syndrome

Hysteroscopy can Treat Asherman's Syndrome

Hysteroscopy becomes important because if it is delayed, women with Asherman's Syndrome may develop uterine cancer, either before or after menopause.

Prostaglandin Analogue Misoprostol in Obstetrics and Gynecology

Prostaglandin Analogue Misoprostol in Obstetrics and Gynecology

Misoprostol has been used in obstetrics and gynecology to cause cervical ripening and uterine contractions in abortions and labor.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Tubectomy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies ...

 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the ...

 Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...