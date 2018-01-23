medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Clockwork Mechanism in the Creation of Red Blood Cells Found

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  January 23, 2018 at 3:00 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A clockwork mechanism within the body that controls the creation of oxygen-carrying red blood cells has been identified.
Clockwork Mechanism in the Creation of Red Blood Cells Found
Clockwork Mechanism in the Creation of Red Blood Cells Found

The finding sheds light on iron-restricted anemias that leave millions of people weak, tired, and unable to concentrate, and it may point the way to better treatments as well.

Adam Goldfarb, MD, and his colleagues made the discovery while seeking to better understand why iron-restricted anemias cause the body to create insufficient numbers of vital red blood cells. Members of the research team were working independently on what would prove to be key pieces of the puzzle, but it was only when they put them together that they could see the big picture.

Shadi Khalil, an MD/PhD student who worked in Goldfarb's lab, was examining bone marrow cells when he noticed something intriguing about them. "I thought it was beautiful," he recalled. "I just stood there at the microscope looking at these cells."

What caught his eye was that the cells contained large pools of the receptor for erythropoietin, a hormone that directs the bone marrow to make red blood cells. (The hormone, known as EPO, has been used by Lance Armstrong and other athletes as a performance-enhancing drug.) To do its job receiving the instruction to make blood cells, the receptor must be on the outside of the marrow cells. Yet so much was stored up inside them.

Perhaps, Khalil thought, this might explain why some people's bone marrow cells fail to follow the hormone's instructions. And it did, partly. But there was still a piece missing, and, it would turn out, a colleague in the lab had already found it.

Parallel Research
Researcher Lorrie Delehanty was studying anemia using a model the lab developed - "anemia in a dish," the scientists call it. "If you drop the iron level way down, these cells act like anemic cells," Delehanty explained. "They basically become anemic cells - they even look very pale." Something else happens, too, she noticed: A particular protein disappeared.

The Scribble protein (named after the SCRIB gene that produces it) proved to be a key piece of the clockwork mechanism. Basically, it works like this: The amount of iron in the blood affects the amount of the Scribble protein available, and Scribble controls whether the hormone receptor is welled up inside the bone marrow cells or doing its job on the outside. "We realized that this was kind of a complicated symphony that starts with iron and ultimately controls how much and what kind of messages the cells get," Khalil said.

The researchers used this knowledge to fix EPO resistance in their model, and they hope the discovery will eventually be useful for treating anemias in people, too. "We've got the key components, and we want to move up the hierarchy to the master regulatory element that's controlling this," said Goldfarb, of UVA's Department of Pathology. "When we do that, that will get us that much closer to alternative treatments for anemia."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Megaloblastic Anemia

Megaloblastic Anemia

Megaloblastic anemia is a condition characterized by the formation of unusually large, abnormal and immature red blood cells called as megaloblasts in the bone marrow.

Pernicious Anemia

Pernicious Anemia

Pernicious anemia occurs when the number of red blood cells in the body is reduced because the intestines cannot properly absorb vitamin B12.

Anemia

Anemia

Anemia is a condition in which the red blood cell (RBC) count or hemoglobin is less than normal.

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Methemoglobinemia

Methemoglobinemia

Methemoglobinemia is a congenital or acquired blood disorder caused by an abnormal amount of methemoglobin which is a form of hemoglobin.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Thalassemia Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Methemoglobinemia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused ...

 Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 All About Vitamin A

All About Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an extremely vital vitamin needed for the eyes, skin, hair, immunity and during ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...