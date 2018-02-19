medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Children’s Eye Tests can be Associated with Their Reading Levels

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  February 19, 2018 at 12:19 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Children with reading challenges can have lower than expected binocular vision test results, even that a standard eye exam may fail to identify, according to a study by a research team at the University of Waterloo.
Children’s Eye Tests can be Associated with Their Reading Levels
Children’s Eye Tests can be Associated with Their Reading Levels

"A complete binocular vision assessment is not always part of the standard vision test," said Dr. Lisa Christian, lead researcher on the project and an Associate Clinical Professor at the School of Optometry and Vision Science, University of Waterloo. "However, binocular vision problems could be compounding a child's academic difficulties, and should be investigated."

The study involved a retrospective review of 121 children between the ages of six and 14 who all had an Individual Education Plan specifically for reading. It found that more than three quarters of the students had good eyesight, but when they were tested for binocular vision, more than a third of the group scored below what was considered normal.

"Kids can see words on the page, but if (for example) they have difficulty turning their eyes in to read or focusing words on a page, they may experience symptoms of eye strain, double vision or fatigue after five or 10 minutes," Christian said. "It's not just about visual acuity, but about how well the eyes work together when performing an activity such as reading."

Optometrists classify binocular vision anomalies under three main categories: accommodation, vergence and oculomotor - with the symptoms often seeming benign or masked as other problems.

Children with accommodative issues have trouble focusing or have trouble changing their focus from one distance to another. Those with vergence issues have difficulty turning their eye in or out, eye movements often required for reading. Children with oculomotor issues have trouble with eye tracking and may lose their place when reading.

"Full eye examinations, particularly in children with vision issues, may be a tool for parents and educators to assist children who are found to have difficulty reading," added Christian.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Dry Eye Symptom Evaluation

Dry Eye Symptom Evaluation

Dry eye may be due to a decrease in tear production, alteration of the tear consistency, or faster evaporation of the tears.

Eye Drops to Replace Injections for Retinal Diseases

Eye Drops to Replace Injections for Retinal Diseases

A new eye drop called Sylentis SYL136001v10 that may replace injections for retinal diseases like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, has been developed

New Paper Test Allows You to See Genetic Test Results With the Naked Eye

New Paper Test Allows You to See Genetic Test Results With the Naked Eye

Paper readout with 100-fold greater sensitivity, ability to detect multiple targets at once, and other improvements provide more power to SHERLOCK.

First Known Case of a Cattle Eyeworm Infecting a Human

First Known Case of a Cattle Eyeworm Infecting a Human

Oregon woman is the first known case of a human infected with cattle eyeworm species.

Allergy Eye Drops

Allergy Eye Drops

Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.

Eyelid Bump

Eyelid Bump

Our eyelids protect our eyes and keep them moist. Swelling of the eyelid may be localized due to chalazion, stye etc., or it could be a generalized swelling due to edema of the eye.

Floppy Iris Syndrome

Floppy Iris Syndrome

Floppy iris syndrome is associated with a high risk of complications following cataract surgery.

Nervous Tic

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Routine Eye Examination

Routine Eye Examination

A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and complexity of tests required to fully evaluate vision and the health of the patient’s eyes.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Nervous Tic Eye Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Allergy Eye Drops Routine Eye Examination Quiz On Eye Donation Floppy Iris Syndrome Eyelid Bump 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Unripe green papaya fruit is a rich source of important nutrients including vitamins, proteins, & ...

 Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...