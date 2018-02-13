medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Children's Cancer Diagnoses can affect Parents' Income

by Hannah Joy on  February 13, 2018 at 11:26 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Financial burdens experienced by parents of children diagnosed with cancer can be eased with social benefits. However, mothers experience lower income persistently after benefits diminished.
Children's Cancer Diagnoses can affect Parents' Income
Children's Cancer Diagnoses can affect Parents' Income

The new study from Sweden was published online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, the findings indicate that additional efforts may be needed to address the financial hardships experienced by the mothers of children with cancer.

While children are being treated for cancer, their parents must often deal with significant challenges from providing full-time support to their children as they go through treatments and hospital visits to coping with their psychological distress that can disrupt work and lead to reduced income and financial difficulties.

Few studies have looked at how government support programs compensate the costs of parenting a child with cancer. To investigate this issue, a team led by Ayako Hiyoshi, Ph.D., of Örebro University and Örebro University Hospital and Emma Hovén, Ph.D., of Karolinska Institute gathered information from Swedish national registers and examined the trajectories of parents' income from different sources.

Parents of children with cancer diagnosed between 2004 and 2009 were identified and matched with reference parents, or parents of children without cancer.

In total, 20,091 families were followed from the year before the diagnosis to a maximum of eight years.

The team found that around the time of the child's cancer diagnosis, the total income was on average up to six percent higher in mothers of children with cancer compared with reference mothers, but no differences were seen in fathers.

Income from work dropped to the lowest level around the time of cancer diagnosis, with swift recovery for fathers but not for mothers.

Sickness and childcare-related benefits, which compensated for the income loss, were up to six times larger for parents of children with cancer than for reference parents. However, as social benefits diminished after about three years for parents of children with cancer, mothers' total income became lower than that of reference mothers, and the gap persisted over time.

"A significant and unexpected finding was that, although income from employment stayed lower for several years for mothers, total income was higher for mothers of children with cancer around the time of the child's cancer diagnosis when the compensation from social benefits was included," said Dr. Hiyoshi.

"The persistently lower income from employment for mothers of children with cancer compared with mothers of cancer-free children implies potential long-term consequences for the mothers of children with cancer, including their career and future pension in old age," said Dr. Hiyoshi.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Childhood Cancer

Childhood Cancer

Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma is a very rare type of childhood cancer that develops in immature nerve cells [neuroblasts] of the sympathetic nervous system outside the brain.

Wilms Tumor

Wilms Tumor

Wilms tumor or nephroblastoma is the most common cancerous kidney tumor in children of less than 5 years of age. Most children with favorable histology can be cured of the cancer.

Liver Cancer in Children Needs Better Modes Of Diagnosis

Liver Cancer in Children Needs Better Modes Of Diagnosis

The histological methods used to distinguish the subtypes of liver cancer in children in not satisfactory.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person's immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home remedies ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...