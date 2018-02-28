medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Child Obesity Linked to Diabetic Drug Use In Pregnancy

by Rishika Gupta on  February 28, 2018 at 1:22 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Children born to mothers who took metformin may face an increased risk of obesity, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.
Child Obesity Linked to Diabetic Drug Use In Pregnancy
Child Obesity Linked to Diabetic Drug Use In Pregnancy

A growing number of pregnant women are taking metformin to treat gestational diabetes or a condition called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS is a common cause of infertility and can put women at risk of developing diabetes and other metabolic health problems. PCOS affects an estimated 7 percent to 10 percent of women of childbearing age, according to the Hormone Health Network.

When pregnant women with PCOS or gestational diabetes take metformin, the medication crosses the placenta and is passed to the fetus.

"Our findings indicate the offspring of women who took metformin for PCOS during pregnancy are more likely to meet the criteria for obesity or overweight than children whose mothers were given a placebo during pregnancy," said the study's first author, Liv Guro Engen Hanem, M.D., of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, Norway. "The results were surprising since limited past research in this area had suggested metformin would have a protective effect on the children's metabolic health."

The researchers invited parents of 292 children who participated in two previous randomized clinical trials to be part of this study. In the previous trials, pregnant women with PCOS were assigned to take either metformin or placebo during pregnancy. The researchers wound up reviewing body mass index (BMI) and other measurements for 161 children born following the two earlier studies.

At four years of age, the children whose mothers were randomized to metformin during pregnancy tended to weigh more than the children whose mothers took the placebo. Although metformin did not appear to affect birth weight, the trend became apparent when children reached six months of age. At the age of four years, the children in the metformin group had higher BMI scores and were more likely to meet the criteria for obesity or overweight than children in the placebo group.

"Few studies have examined the long-term health of children born to women with PCOS who took metformin," Hanem said. "Our findings indicate more research is needed to determine its effects on children who were exposed in the womb."

Other authors of the study include: Solhild Stridsklev, Sven M. Carlsen, Rønnaug Ødegård and Eszter Vanky of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and St. Olavs Hospital, Trondheim University Hospital, both in Trondheim, Norway; Pétur B. Júlíusson of the University of Bergen in Bergen, Norway; and Mathieu Roelants of KU Leuven - University of Leuven in Belgium.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Metformin can Inhibit Multi-drug Resistance in Breast Cancer Patients

Metformin can Inhibit Multi-drug Resistance in Breast Cancer Patients

Metformin, type 2 diabetic drug can now both inhibit and reverse multi-drug resistance in breast cancer cell lines

Natural Mimetics of Anti-cancer & Anti-aging Drugs Metformin and Rapamycin

Natural Mimetics of Anti-cancer & Anti-aging Drugs Metformin and Rapamycin

Deep learning-based artificial intelligence can be used to identify natural mimetics of anti-cancer and anti-aging drugs metformin and rapamycin.

How Does the Classic Diabetes Drug Metformin Work?

How Does the Classic Diabetes Drug Metformin Work?

The gut microbiota may play a key role to control the blood glucose levels by metformin drug in diabetes treatment, finds a new study.

Metformin to Lessen Risk of Heart Ailments in Diabetics

Metformin to Lessen Risk of Heart Ailments in Diabetics

Metformin is an inexpensive treatment often used for Type 2 diabetes to lower blood sugar levels by reducing glucose production in the liver.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Drug Toxicity Obesity Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Bulimia Nervosa Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...