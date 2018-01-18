A new method of awakening the body's immune system to fight cancer has been discovered by a research team at King's College, London. The immune system is alerted while using chemotherapy drugs in combination with the drugs under clinical trials to treat neonatal jaundice.

Chemotherapy with Jaundice Treating Drug Alerts Immune System Against Cancer

The advance, which is published in the journalinvolves the targeting of an enzyme called Heme Oxygenase-1 (HO-1), which is active in a variety of cancers. HO-1 can promote the growth of tumors by preventing the immune system from effectively attacking cancer cells.Scientists have already shown in the laboratory that chemotherapy can trigger immune responses against cancer, but the King's team have found that these responses are suppressed by non-tumor cells called 'macrophages', which reside in the tumor and produce the HO-1 enzyme.In a major breakthrough, researchers found that in preclinical trials,The authors suggest that inhibiting HO-1 with SnMP shares many similarities with 'checkpoint inhibitor' antibody drugs, a new group of therapies, the first of which are now in routine use in cancer clinics around the world.The report's authors, Dr James Arnold and Professor James Spicer, from King's College London, are working with Cancer Research UK to develop these observations into a first-in-human clinical trial for this combination treatment.Speaking about the breakthrough Dr Arnold said: "In lab tests SnMP plus chemotherapy combination compared favorably to the current checkpoint inhibitor therapy used in the clinic, suggesting that there could be significant scope for targeting HO-1 in patients."The full benefit to patients will be better understood once we move these exciting observations into clinical trials. However, in our preclinical models, when combined with chemotherapy, the efficacy of tumor control was comparable to that of the 'gold-standard' immunotherapy currently being used in the clinic."We are hopeful that our research will represent a new drug class and combination treatment that will help to awaken the immune system to attack cancer."Source: Eurekalert