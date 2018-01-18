medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Chemotherapy with Jaundice Treating Drug Alerts Immune System Against Cancer

by Vijayaganesh Kasinathan on  January 18, 2018 at 5:21 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new method of awakening the body's immune system to fight cancer has been discovered by a research team at King's College, London. The immune system is alerted while using chemotherapy drugs in combination with the drugs under clinical trials to treat neonatal jaundice.
Chemotherapy with Jaundice Treating Drug Alerts Immune System Against Cancer
Chemotherapy with Jaundice Treating Drug Alerts Immune System Against Cancer

The advance, which is published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research involves the targeting of an enzyme called Heme Oxygenase-1 (HO-1), which is active in a variety of cancers. HO-1 can promote the growth of tumors by preventing the immune system from effectively attacking cancer cells.

Scientists have already shown in the laboratory that chemotherapy can trigger immune responses against cancer, but the King's team have found that these responses are suppressed by non-tumor cells called 'macrophages', which reside in the tumor and produce the HO-1 enzyme.

In a major breakthrough, researchers found that in preclinical trials, a drug being tested for the treatment of jaundice (SnMP), effectively prevented the suppression of the immune response stimulated by chemotherapy, allowing the immune system to efficiently attack the cancer.

The authors suggest that inhibiting HO-1 with SnMP shares many similarities with 'checkpoint inhibitor' antibody drugs, a new group of therapies, the first of which are now in routine use in cancer clinics around the world.

The report's authors, Dr James Arnold and Professor James Spicer, from King's College London, are working with Cancer Research UK to develop these observations into a first-in-human clinical trial for this combination treatment.

Speaking about the breakthrough Dr Arnold said: "In lab tests SnMP plus chemotherapy combination compared favorably to the current checkpoint inhibitor therapy used in the clinic, suggesting that there could be significant scope for targeting HO-1 in patients.

"The full benefit to patients will be better understood once we move these exciting observations into clinical trials. However, in our preclinical models, when combined with chemotherapy, the efficacy of tumor control was comparable to that of the 'gold-standard' immunotherapy currently being used in the clinic.

"We are hopeful that our research will represent a new drug class and combination treatment that will help to awaken the immune system to attack cancer."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like 'magic bullets' to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Combined Chemotherapy and Targeted Molecular Therapy Boosts Response in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia

Combined Chemotherapy and Targeted Molecular Therapy Boosts Response in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia

Novel regimen combining chemotherapy and targeted molecular therapy vastly improves response and patient outcome in younger chronic lymphocytic leukaemia patients

Common Drug for Chemotherapy-Induced and Diabetic Neuropathy

Common Drug for Chemotherapy-Induced and Diabetic Neuropathy

An enzyme that plays a role in peripheral neuropathy induced by cancer chemotherapy also plays a role in peripheral neuropathy caused by diabetes.

Reason for Resistance to Chemotherapy in Leukemia Identified

Reason for Resistance to Chemotherapy in Leukemia Identified

The mechanism under leukemia's resistance to chemotherapy has been identified. This discovery may enhance chemotherapy's efficiency against leukemia.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Neonatal Jaundice

Neonatal Jaundice

Yellow colouring of skin in newborns, a condition called Neonatal jaundice. , Neonatal jaundice is caused by presence of excessive serum bilirubin.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Cancer and Homeopathy Immunisation Neonatal Jaundice Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Hodgkins Lymphoma Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Chemotherapy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Abortion pills are used in the first trimester to terminate pregnancy. Women should be aware of ...

 Top 15 Health Benefits of Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca Oil)

Top 15 Health Benefits of Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca Oil)

Tea tree oil is an essential oil derived from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia plant and ...

 Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...