medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Chemicals in Environment can Influence Women’s Weight Gain

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  February 14, 2018 at 12:24 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Chemicals like perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) used in many industrial and consumer products can be linked to greater weight gain after dieting especially in women, according to a study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) is usually linked with cancer, hormone disruption, immune dysfunction, high cholesterol, and obesity. The findings of the study are published in PLOS Medicine.
Chemicals in Environment can Influence Women’s Weight Gain
Chemicals in Environment can Influence Women’s Weight Gain

The study also found that higher blood levels of PFASs--known as "obesogens" because they may upset body weight regulation--were linked with lower resting metabolic rate (RMR), or slower metabolism after weight loss. Metabolism refers to the chemical processes in the body that convert energy from food, commonly known as "burning calories." People with a lower RMR, or slower metabolism, burn fewer calories during normal daily activities and may have to eat less to avoid becoming overweight.

"Obesogens have been linked with excess weight gain and obesity in animal models, but human data has been sparse. Now, for the first time, our findings have revealed a novel pathway through which PFASs might interfere with human body weight regulation and thus contribute to the obesity epidemic," said senior author Qi Sun, assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard Chan School.

PFASs have been used for more than 60 years in products ranging from food wrappers to clothing to pots and pans, and studies have shown that they've contaminated drinking water near industrial sites, military bases, and wastewater treatment plants. These chemicals can accumulate in drinking water and food chains and persist for a long time in the body.

The scientists, with colleagues from Louisiana State University and Tulane University, analyzed data from 621 overweight and obese participants in the Prevention of Obesity Using Novel Dietary Strategies (POUNDS LOST) clinical trial, which was conducted in the mid-2000s. The trial tested the effects of four heart-healthy diets on weight loss over a period of two years. Scientists looked at the possible connection between the amounts of PFASs in participants' blood as they entered the study and their weight loss or gain over time.

During the first six months of the trial, participants lost an average of 6.4 kilograms (kg), but regained 2.7 kg over the course of the following 18 months. Those who gained the most weight back also had the highest blood concentrations of PFASs, and the link was strongest among women. On average, women who had the highest PFAS blood levels (in the top third) regained 1.7-2.2 kg more body weight than women in the lowest third.

In addition, the study found that higher blood concentrations of PFASs were significantly associated with lower resting metabolic rates.

"We typically think about PFASs in terms of rare health problems like cancer, but it appears they are also playing a role in obesity, a major health problem facing millions around the globe," said study co-author Philippe Grandjean, adjunct professor of environmental health at Harvard Chan School. "The findings suggest that avoiding or reducing PFAS exposure may help people maintain a stable body weight after they successfully lose some weight, especially for women."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Healthy Weight Gain during Pregnancy

Healthy Weight Gain during Pregnancy

Recommended weight gain during pregnancy is determined as per pre-pregnancy weight and BMI. Healthy weight gain is very important for pregnancy health and is achieved with the right diet and exercise.

How to Prevent Weight Gain After Losing Weight?

How to Prevent Weight Gain After Losing Weight?

If losing weight is tough, maintaining the lost weight is tougher due to the increasing levels of hunger hormones in the body.

Weight Gain Management For Women In Their 50's and 60's

Weight Gain Management For Women In Their 50's and 60's

Women gain weight an average of 1.5 pounds every year which can lead to heart diseases, high blood glucose levels and hypertension.

Weight Gain or Weight Loss can Alter Molecular Profile

Weight Gain or Weight Loss can Alter Molecular Profile

The microbiome, immune system, cardiovascular system and gene pathways all undergo drastic change in people during weight gain or weight loss.

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Drugs Causing Weight Gain

Drugs Causing Weight Gain

Medications are among the lesser-known yet common causes of weight gain. Switching over to a lesser weight-promoting alternative can help to solve the issue of weight gain with medications.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Zone Diet Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index Exercise To Gain Weight Weight Loss Program For Men Battle of the Bulge Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Quiz on Weight Loss Drugs Causing Weight Gain 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...