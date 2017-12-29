Cervical Cancer Can Now Be Detected by Optical Method

Font : A- A+



Occurrences of cervical cancer can now be found out quite accurately by making use of a computer-based optical method which has been developed by Indian scientists.

Cervical Cancer Can Now Be Detected by Optical Method



The optical method, devised by scientists from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata, and Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, taps into machine learning algorithms to classify healthy and abnormal tissues.



‘The optical method which has been devised, makes use of algorithm learning techniques to find out the differences between healthy and cancerous tissues. ’



The study documenting the method is published in Journal of Biomedical Optics.



The basis of this technology is that cells which are progressing towards cancer show more of these complex geometric patterns than the normal, unaffected and healthy ones.



"Based on this correlation, we created a novel light-scattering based method to identify these unique patterns for detecting cancer progression," Mukhopadhyay said.



This algorithm could be used in clinical set-ups for screening cervical and other types of cancers, said the researcher.







Source: IANS The optical method, devised by scientists from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata, and Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, taps into machine learning algorithms to classify healthy and abnormal tissues."By using a light-based probe to identify certain complex repeating patterns (called multi-fractals), present on developing cancer cells, we can get early indications of the disease," Sabyasachi Mukhopadhyay, from IISER-Kolkata.The study documenting the method is published inThe basis of this technology is that cells which are progressing towards cancer show more of these complex geometric patterns than the normal, unaffected and healthy ones."Based on this correlation, we created a novel light-scattering based method to identify these unique patterns for detecting cancer progression," Mukhopadhyay said.This algorithm could be used in clinical set-ups for screening cervical and other types of cancers, said the researcher.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: