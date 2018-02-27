medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

CASA Alleviates Depression and Fatigue in Patients With Heart Failure

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 27, 2018 at 11:53 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Depression and fatigue, common in patients with chronic heart failure could be relieved by an expanded model of care, suggests new study from the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
CASA Alleviates Depression and Fatigue in Patients With Heart Failure
CASA Alleviates Depression and Fatigue in Patients With Heart Failure

The study, "Effect of a Collaborative Care Intervention vs Usual Care on Health Status of Patients With Chronic Heart Failure: The CASA Randomized Clinical Trial," published in JAMA Internal Medicine, found benefit to some aspects of patients' quality of life when conventional cardiac therapy is supplemented with a nurse and a social worker who collaborate with a team to address patients' symptom and psychosocial needs.

"Many of the 5.8 million Americans with heart failure live with bothersome symptoms, reduced function and poor quality of life" said David B. Bekelman, MD, MPH, the study primary author. "Improving their care is important because many people with heart failure live with these challenges for years."

Bekelman, an associate professor of medicine who practices at the Eastern Colorado Health Care System for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and his colleagues evaluated 314 patients, with half of them enrolled in a program that addressed those quality of life concerns.

The Collaborative Care to Alleviate Symptoms and Adjust to Illness intervention, also called CASA, offered 157 patients a nurse and social worker who collaborated with a primary care provider, cardiologist, and palliative care physician to address the patients' needs. The CASA trial is the first clinical trial of such a collaborative intervention in heart failure and it included patients receiving care from VA, academic and safety-net health systems in Colorado between August 2012 and April 2016. Patients enrolled in the study were evaluated for a one-year period. The typical CASA intervention was three to four months.

The CASA intervention significantly improved patients' depression and fatigue but did not result in significant changes in heart failure-specific health status, pain, shortness of breath, or number of hospitalizations. The number who died during the study was similar - 10 of the patients in the CASA intervention died, while 13 of those receiving the typical standard of care died.

The improvements in depression and fatigue are important results because they are both common, burdensome, and difficult to treat in heart failure, Bekelman said. Very few other studies have found treatments for these symptoms in patients with heart failure. Furthermore, the improvement in depression lasted the whole duration of the patient's 12-month study period, months after the CASA intervention ended.

Bekelman discussed several next steps in the research, including studying the intervention in a higher-risk or more ill population, and using health technology, such as videoconference, to extend the reach of the CASA intervention.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.

Hormonal Birth Control Does Not Increase Depression Risk in Women

Hormonal Birth Control Does Not Increase Depression Risk in Women

Hormonal birth control doesn't cause depression in women. Pregnant moms will sometimes have a higher depression risk, not necessarily because of the drugs, but because they have that risk to start with.

Reduced Arginine Bioavailability Due to Depression

Reduced Arginine Bioavailability Due to Depression

Arginine level in the body is reduced for people suffering with major depressive disorder(MDD). Arginine is an amino acid that produces nitric oxide,which acts as a nervous system and immune defence mediator.

Social Stigma Can Result in Depression in Multiple Sclerosis

Social Stigma Can Result in Depression in Multiple Sclerosis

Social stigma the increases risk of depression for people with multiple sclerosis. Longitudinal study finds that stigma is likely to be a cause of depression.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Information about Chronic fatigue syndrome, or yuppie flu, which is a complex disorder, characterized by extreme fatigue, that seems to affect Americans more than AIDS, multiple sclerosis /lung cancer

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Depression

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Congenital Heart Disease Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Pregnancy and Complications Healthy Heart Bereavement 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Home remedies such as baking soda, sugar, Epsom salt, black tea and castor oil exfoliate, soften ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...