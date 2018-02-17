Cancer treatment gets more effective when cancer patients talk to people who can understand their ordeal and help them manage the physical, emotional and practical challenges that cancer brings.

Cancer Survivors Launch Fourth Season Stories to Beat Fear of Cancer

‘Cancer patient support groups share stories of cancer survivors to help cancer patients cope with the physical, emotional and practical challenges that cancer brings.’

Celebrating the spirit of cancer survivors for three consecutive years, Pink Hope Cancer Patient Support Group along with HCG (Healthcare Global Enterprises) unveiled the fourth edition of Self V Survivor Stories. As the theme changes every year, this time it iswhich encompasses various aspects of celebration associated with life.Self V Survivor Stories is a unique platform, a one-of-a-kind celebration for cancer survivors to celebrate the indomitable spirit of overcoming cancer. To participate in the campaign, cancer survivors would need to take a self-video of up to 60-90 seconds duration, capturing the story of their conquest over cancer and embracing their present way of life, celebrating every moment.By uploading on facebook.com/selfv or on www.selfv.in, these stories become an ideal encouragement of hope for many patients fighting cancer and break the stigma attached to the disease. These videos will be judged by an external jury and the best ones will be selected for the grand finale of Self V 2018.Present at the Curtain raiser, Film-maker and Actor Amole Gupte said, "As there is a fight and struggle associated with the disease, it is high time we break the negativity and stigma around cancer persisting in the society, moving towards a positive messaging, inspire and encourage cancer patients and survivors, their families for support and live life to the fullest. I am glad to be a part of this event which brings about the right spirit of cancer survivors, showcasing their stories."Narendra Shetty - Cancer Survivor said, "Being a cancer survivor myself, I understand the experience that every cancer patient goes through. SelfV is all about hope and triumph for cancer survivors. A positive mindset has helped me throughout and today I'm a winner, celebrating every small and big aspects of my life. More and more Cancer survivors sharing their stories about overcoming the disease will instil confidence in thousands of cancer patients, that there is a life after cancer and it can be rejoiced."Dr. BS Ajaikumar - Support Member - SelfV Survivor Storiessaid, "The aim is to make efforts that over a period of time our society should accept cancer as a chronic disease and not fear it, as one can live a regular life even with a chronic disease. I am happy to note today thatare coming and talking about their journey in the battle against cancer and how they have overcome it. Self V Survivor Stories is a great initiative to provide a ray of hope to people out there who are being."Dinesh Madhavan - Support Member - SelfV Survivor Storiessaid, "Cancer is considered as a stigma in the society and it is important to spread the message in the right way which gives the cancer survivors courage to come up and share their stories of inspiration. To capture the story of their struggle and conquest over cancer this is a perfect platform for all survivors to share their stories of hope to others and giving them strength."Through this initiative the main aim of Pink Hope Cancer Patient Support Group along with HCG is to build awareness forand encourage other cancer survivors to share their survival stories.Source: Medindia