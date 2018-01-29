A research paper published in the Journal of Cancer Epidemiology shows that, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - known as BRICS - are losing billions of dollars in productivity due to cancer. India ranks second in such losses.

Cancer Prevention Linked With Economic Health of a Nation

‘Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa lose tens of billions of dollars in lost productivity due to cancer deaths.’

The emerging economies collectively lost nearly $46.3 billion in 2012 on account of cancer-related deaths that could have been prevented with proper treatment and adequate infrastructure.India recorded a total productivity loss of $6.7 billion in 2012 due to cancer, representing 0.36% of the GDP. This figure is second only to South Africa which recorded $1.9 billion, comprising 0.49% of its GDP. Cancer claims seven lakh lives every year across India, with another 10 lakh new cases detected annually."The use of smokeless tobacco, often combined with betel quid, can be attributed to almost 50% of oral cavity cancers in India. Lip and oral cancers dominate lost productivity in India due to the relatively high prevalence of chewing tobacco. We know that tobacco results in healthcare costs of up to Rs 100,000 crore annually," said Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, professor of head and neck cancer at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.The economic impact of cancer in countries can obviously differ for a range of reasons. These include variations in demography, exposure to cancer risk factors and economic environments. This means each country will have its own unique patterns of productivity loss.Policies encouraging lifestyle changes which reduce the risk of cancer could have positive effects on the BRICS countries' economies. Combining tobacco control, vaccination programmes and cancer screening with access to adequate treatment could yield significant gains for both public health as well as economic performance.Workforce and productivity are key resources in ensuring sustained economic growth, particularly in developing countries. Understanding the local priorities for cancer prevention and control can play a big part in the economic health of these countries.Source: Medindia