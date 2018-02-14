medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Can Women’s Work Related Injuries Increase with Stress?

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  February 14, 2018 at 10:57 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mental and behavioral health factors like depression, anxiety, and fatigue are more likely to affect women with work related injuries than men, according to a new study led by researchers from the Colorado School of Public Health's Center for Health, Work & Environment on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
Can Women’s Work Related Injuries Increase with Stress?
Can Women’s Work Related Injuries Increase with Stress?

"The findings of our study demonstrate that keeping workers safe requires more than your typical safety program. It requires an integrated approach that connects health, well-being, and safety," said Dr. Natalie Schwatka, the study's lead author and assistant professor in the ColoradoSPH's Center for Health, Work & Environment and Department of Environmental and Occupational Health.

The authors collaborated with Colorado's largest workers' compensation insurer, Pinnacol Assurance, to examine the claims data of 314 businesses from a range of industries. Close to 17,000 employees ranging from executives to laborers were represented in the study. The researchers found that men were more likely to sustain a work-related injury but behavioral health factors, like poor sleep and anxiety, did not directly affect their risk of injury. Women were more likely to report experiencing mental and behavioral health issues and these conditions increased their risk of getting hurt on the job. Almost 60% of women with a work injury reported experiencing a behavioral health condition before they were injured, compared to 33% of men.

Yet, Dr. Schwatka cautions that further research is needed to understand why there are differences in women's and men's risk of work-related injuries. Overall, workers who had an injury in the past were more likely to be injured again, regardless of their gender.

"There a number of social and cultural factors that may explain why women reported having more behavioral health concerns than men did. Men generally admit to fewer health concerns," said Dr. Schwatka. "And women may face different stresses at work and at home. It's something that is worth exploring in future research."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Keep Calm at Christmas / 11 Ways to Reduce Holiday Stress

Keep Calm at Christmas / 11 Ways to Reduce Holiday Stress

Christmas's emphasis on sharing and loved ones makes it special, but it also makes it harder for some. Depression at Christmas time has become increasingly problematic but can be easily kept at bay.

Stress Regulating Protein can now help Decrease the Risk of Diabetes

Stress Regulating Protein can now help Decrease the Risk of Diabetes

FKBP51, a well known stress regulating protein can now be blocked to decrease the risk of diabetes and obesity.

Long-Term Mental Exercises may Reduce Indicators of Stress

Long-Term Mental Exercises may Reduce Indicators of Stress

Targeted mental training of different cognitive and social skills can induce specific changes in brain morphology and help reduce stress.

Reason Behind the Health Effects of Stress Identified

Reason Behind the Health Effects of Stress Identified

Dysfunction of mitochondria can play a crucial role in changing psychological stress into physical health effects, reveals a new study.

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Leg Injuries and Disorders

Legs are easily prone to injuries while playing sports, running or falling. These injuries affect the entire leg or may be localized to the hip, knee, ankle or foot.

Occupational Overuse Syndrome

Occupational Overuse Syndrome

Occupational overuse syndrome (OOS), also known as repetitive strain injury (RSI) is an injury to a part of the body, by putting an excessive strain on that body part.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Leg Injuries and Disorders Occupational Overuse Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...