medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Can Transgender Women Rely on Medicine Alone to Lower Testosterone Levels?

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 21, 2018 at 12:52 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Majority of transgender women are unable to reliably lower their testosterone levels into the typical female physiologic range with medicine alone. In a first study of its kind, a research team investigates the efficacy of transgender treatment in its stability to maintain low testosterone levels over a prolonged period of several years. The study is published in the journal Endocrine Practice.
Can Transgender Women Rely on Medicine Alone to Lower Testosterone Levels?
Can Transgender Women Rely on Medicine Alone to Lower Testosterone Levels?

Transgender individuals are those with gender identity different from external sexual anatomy at birth. Recent studies report that 0.6 percent of the adult population in the U.S. identify as transgender. A goal of transgender medical intervention is to align physical appearance with gender identity. The strategy for transgender women (male-to-female) includes medication and/or surgery to decrease or suppress testosterone levels into the female range. Most transgender women depend on medical treatment alone to lower their testosterone levels.

The researchers extracted testosterone and estradiol levels from the electronic medical records of 98 anonymized transgender women treated with oral spironolactone and oral estrogen therapy. Patients were separated into four similarly sized groups using the average estradiol dose they were administered over the course of their treatment. The Endocrine Society guidelines on monitoring transgender women suggests that patients should reach a serum testosterone <50ng/dl.

Only a quarter of transgender women taking a regimen of spironolactone and estrogens were able to lower testosterone levels within the usual female physiologic range. Another quarter could not achieve female levels but remained below the male range virtually all of the time, while one quarter was unable to achieve any significant suppression.

"This study allowed us to identify patients who achieved differing levels of testosterone suppression, including a group of patients unable to achieve any significant testosterone suppression. These patients may have had difficulty adhering to their treatment or may have had a different physiologic response to treatment than other patients. On the other hand, patients who were able to achieve high levels of suppression may have adhered stringently to their treatment or had robust response based on physiology," explained corresponding author Joshua D. Safer, MD, FACP, associate professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine.

"Also, it is not known if there is an absolute need for all transgender women to suppress the testosterone levels entirely into the female range. Perhaps it is acceptable for some to have levels just above the usual female upper limit."

The researchers believe future studies could pinpoint specific characteristics of patients who fall into each quartile of average steady state testosterone. "Identification of reasons why certain patients have better testosterone suppression could help improve anti-androgen therapy and allow for targeted interventions to advance the U.S. medical regimen for transgender women. As well, future study could determine the specific impact of testosterone at different levels even if not entirely in the female range," said Safer, also the Medical Director of the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at Boston Medical Center.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Miss Universe Allows Entry to Sex-Change Women

Miss Universe Allows Entry to Sex-Change Women

On Tuesday Donald Trump's Miss Universe contest flung its doors open to transgender models, stating men who have undergone a sex change warranted the same treatment as any other woman.

Control HIV Epidemics Via Unconventional Approach Suggest UCLA Researchers

Control HIV Epidemics Via Unconventional Approach Suggest UCLA Researchers

Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP is the new strategy to prevent HIV infection by providing medications to at-risk people prior to being exposed to the virus.

Rates of Suicidal Thoughts and Attempts Among Transgender Adults Increased

Rates of Suicidal Thoughts and Attempts Among Transgender Adults Increased

Suicidality and other forms of mental health distress are health disparities that increasingly are being documented and studied.

Transgender Youths Twice as Likely to Have Suicidal Thoughts

Transgender Youths Twice as Likely to Have Suicidal Thoughts

Transgender adolescents are twice as likely to have suicidal thoughts, and they are up to four times as likely to engage in substance use.

Adreno Cortical Carcinoma

Adreno Cortical Carcinoma

Adrenocortical carcinoma is a rare but aggressive form of cancer that affects the outer cortex layer of the adrenals situated atop the kidneys.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Andropause / Male Menopause Adreno Cortical Carcinoma Is Your Man Moody? 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Palliative care is a specialized multifaceted care for patients with chronic or terminal illness to ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...