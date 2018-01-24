medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

C-Sections Linked to Decreased Risk of Urinary Incontinence

by Bidita Debnath on  January 24, 2018 at 11:48 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A caesarean section is often necessary when a vaginal delivery would put the baby or mother at risk. Compared to vaginal deliveries, caesarean deliveries are associated with a decreased risk of urinary incontinence and pelvic prolapse, but an increased risk of miscarriage or placenta previa in future pregnancies.
C-Sections Linked to Decreased Risk of Urinary Incontinence
C-Sections Linked to Decreased Risk of Urinary Incontinence

Those are just some of the conclusions on a large literature review on the long-term risks and benefits associated with caesarean delivery, by Sarah Stock from the MRC Centre for Reproductive Health at the University of Edinburgh, UK, and colleagues, published this week in PLOS Medicine.

Caesarean delivery rates are rising worldwide, especially for caesareans performed without medical indication. The short-term risks and benefits of caesarean delivery have been well described. In the new study, researchers performed a systemic literature review to identify one randomized controlled trial and 79 cohort studies (29,928,274 participants total) that assessed long-term outcomes following caesarean delivery compared with vaginal delivery.

Compared with vaginal deliveries, caesarean deliveries were found to be associated with a decreased risk of urinary incontinence (1,024/7,306 cesarean delivery versus 7,713/51,594 vaginal delivery; OR 0.56 95% CI 0.47 to 0.66) and pelvic prolapse (116/4,898 cesarean delivery versus 2,055/34,310 vaginal delivery; OR 0.29 95% CI 0.17 to 0.51). Children delivered by caesarean sections had an increased risk of asthma for up to 12 years (4,788/124,668 cesarean delivery versus 23,308/763,292 vaginal delivery; OR 1.21 95% CI 1.11 to 1.32) and obesity up to 5 years of age (834/6,645 cesarean delivery versus 5,295/57,468 vaginal delivery; OR 1.59 95% CI 1.33 to 1.90).

Pregnancy after caesarean delivery was associated with an increased risk of miscarriage (2,060/19,106 previous cesarean delivery versus 12,663/132,306 previous vaginal delivery; OR 1.17 95% CI 1.03 to 1.32), stillbirth (496/118,192 previous cesarean delivery versus 1,905/585,370 previous vaginal delivery; OR 1.27 95% CI 1.15 to 1.40), placenta previa (5,039/1,025,692 previous cesarean delivery versus 16,679/6,076,000 previous vaginal delivery; OR 1.74 95% CI 1.62 to 1.87), placenta accreta (44/66,241 previous cesarean delivery versus 188/638,867 previous vaginal delivery), and placental abruption (6,047/858,208 previous cesarean delivery versus 23,855/4,808,952 previous vaginal delivery; OR 1.38 95% CI 1.27 to 1.49).

Given that the findings were predominantly based on observational data, causation cannot be inferred and the findings should be interpreted with caution. Furthermore, the authors were not able to analyze the data by planned (elective) or emergency cesarean.

"This information should help inform discussions about mode of delivery, and may facilitate appropriate personalized delivery planning and shared decision making," the researchers say.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Unnecessary C-sections on the Rise in US Hospitals: Analysis

Unnecessary C-sections on the Rise in US Hospitals: Analysis

An analysis by Consumer Reports has revealed that number of C-section in the United States has gone up and many hospitals are resorting to the procedure even for low-risk deliveries.

Intervention Leads to Reduction of C-Sections and Neonatal Morbidities

Intervention Leads to Reduction of C-Sections and Neonatal Morbidities

In New Orleans, researchers will report that Cesarean deliveries reviews and best practices implementation are effective to provide optimal care by an appropriate management of medical interventions.

Childhood Obesity Linked to Birth by C-Sections

Childhood Obesity Linked to Birth by C-Sections

Babies who are born through caesarean section were more likely to become obese by the time they are teenagers.

Poor Hospital Care Puts Healthy Women at Risk for C-sections

Poor Hospital Care Puts Healthy Women at Risk for C-sections

Researchers studied 53 hospitals and found that certain management practices taking place in labor and delivery units are linked with higher cesarean delivery rates.

Diaper Rash

Diaper Rash

Diaper rash is an inflammatory skin condition that occurs in the diaper areas and commonly seen in the babies, especially those who wear diapers constantly.

Incontinence-Involuntary Loss of Urine-An impact on the daily life solution

Incontinence-Involuntary Loss of Urine-An impact on the daily life solution

Unintentional loss of urine has multiple implications to the sufferer. Urinary Incontinence has been noted to be a major barrier to social interests, entertainment, or physical recreation.

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial cystistis is an umbrella term where a pathology cannot be defined but the patient suffers from recurring, pain in the pelvic region along with other symptoms including frequency or urgency in urination

Prolapse of Uterus

Prolapse of Uterus

Uterine Prolapse or prolapse of the uterus is a condition when a woman’s uterus (womb) sags or slips out of its normal position. Uterine prolapse is easier to prevent than cure after its occurrence.

Stress Incontinence

Stress Incontinence

Stress incontinence is the most common type of urinary incontinence. Women are more prone to it than men.

Stress Incontinence - Management

Stress Incontinence - Management

Encyclopedia section of Medindia explaining about the various tests done for stress incontinence

Urinary Incontinence Symptom Evaluation

Urinary Incontinence Symptom Evaluation

Urinary incontinence is loss of bladder control causing urine leakage. Severe urine leakage can happen when one coughs, sneezes, or during a sudden urge, where one is unable to visit the restroom in time.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Prolapse of Uterus Stress Incontinence Stress Incontinence - Management Diaper Rash Interstitial Cystitis Incontinence-Involuntary Loss of Urine-An impact on the daily life solution Urinary Incontinence Urinary System Urinary Incontinence - Symptom Evaluation Urinary Incontinence Symptom Evaluation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the ...

 Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused ...

 Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...