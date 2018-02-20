medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Breakthrough: Scientists Grow Hybrid Embryos Containing Both Human and Sheep Cells

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 20, 2018 at 1:24 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Scientists have transferred human stem cells into sheep embryos, an advance that may pave the way for growing transplant organs inside animals.
Breakthrough: Scientists Grow Hybrid Embryos Containing Both Human and Sheep Cells
Breakthrough: Scientists Grow Hybrid Embryos Containing Both Human and Sheep Cells

The new finding paves way for genetically tailoring the organs to be compatible with the immune system of the patient receiving them, thus removing the possibility of rejection, the report said.

Using stem cell and genomic editing technologies, human stem cells were successfully transferred into early sheep embryos, producing embryos for which about one in every 100,000 cells were human.

These chimeras -- a term adopted from Greek mythology -- were only allowed to develop for 28 days, the researchers said while presenting the results at the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Texas.

The experiment began with Hiro Nakauchi, from the University of Tokyo, who grew a mouse with a rat pancreas and a rat with a mouse pancreas.

When cells from the rat-grown mouse pancreas were transplanted into a diabetic mouse, they made enough insulin to cure the condition without being rejected.

Mice and rats are different types of rodents with the former having thin slightly hairy tails, while rats have thicker hairless scaly tails.

"The next step was to move into large animals," Nakauchi said. Since this was prohibited in Japan, he moved to the Stanford University in the US.

Nakauchi's rodent work has demonstrated that you can "grow organs in a different species and cure a disease without [suppressing the immune system]," added co-researcher Pablo Ross, Professor at from the University of California, Davis.

"We are working together to translate the technology into humans, to solve the terrible shortage of organs for transplantation. In the US, 20 people die every day because they cannot get the organs they need," Ross explained.

The novel approach helps to produce animal embryos that are genetically incapable of growing a particular organ.

Then the embryos are injected with human stem cells. The overall proportion of human cells in the chimeric embryo may be small but, as it develops in the womb, the human cells fill the gap and produce the missing organ that the animal's own genes cannot create, the report said.

If the technology is able to grow human organs inside other species, organ transplants can become a possibility beyond critical conditions.

While it may take many years to develop chimeric transplant technology to the stage where it could be used safely on patient, "things are moving fast," Ross said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Transplantation

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.

Kidney Transplantation

Kidney Transplantation

Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one organism to the other has captured the imagination of successive generations.

Chimera Viruses may Help Fight Against Lymphomas

Chimera Viruses may Help Fight Against Lymphomas

Chimera virus that allows the study of molecules to treat cancers caused by human herpes virus infection. Chimera viruses can help the fight against lymphomas

Regeneration of Pig's Pancreas Proves Successful, Say Scientists

Regeneration of Pig's Pancreas Proves Successful, Say Scientists

Researchers from Japan have succeeded in growing the pancreas in genetically modified pigs by injecting normal pig embryonic cells into their embryos.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Palliative care is a specialized multifaceted care for patients with chronic or terminal illness to ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Unripe green papaya fruit is a rich source of important nutrients including vitamins, proteins, & ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...