medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Brain Signal That Indicates Whether Speech Has Been Understood Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 24, 2018 at 10:19 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Human brain performs a rapid computation of the similarity in meaning that each word has to the words that have come immediately before it, reveal neuroscientists from Trinity College Dublin and the University of Rochester have identified. The signal is present when the listener has understood what they have heard, but it is absent when they either did not understand, or weren't paying attention.
Brain Signal That Indicates Whether Speech Has Been Understood Discovered
Brain Signal That Indicates Whether Speech Has Been Understood Discovered

The uniqueness of the signal means that it could have a number of potential applications, such as tracking language development in infants, assessing brain function in unresponsive patients, or determining the early onset of dementia in older persons.

For listeners to understand speech at these rates - and to not lose track of the conversation - their brains must comprehend the meaning of each of these words very rapidly. It is an amazing feat of the human brain that we do this so easily -- especially given that the meaning of words can vary greatly depending on the context. For example, the word bat means very different things in the following two sentences: "I saw a bat flying overhead last night"; "The baseball player hit a homerun with his favourite bat."

However, precisely how our brains compute the meaning of words in context has, until now, remained unclear. The new approach, published today in the international journal Current Biology.

To discover this, the researchers began by exploiting state-of-the-art techniques that allow modern computers and smartphones to "understand" speech. These techniques are quite different to how humans operate. Human evolution has been such that babies come more or less hardwired to learn how to speak based on a relatively small number of speech examples. Computers on the other hand need a tremendous amount of training, but because they are fast, they can accomplish this training very quickly. Thus, one can train a computer by giving it a lot of examples (e.g., all of Wikipedia) and by asking it to recognise which pairs of words appear together a lot and which don't. By doing this, the computer begins to "understand" that words that appear together regularly, like "cake" and "pie", must mean something similar. And, in fact, the computer ends up with a set of numerical measures capturing how similar any word is to any other.

To test if human brains actually compute the similarity between words as we listen to speech, the researchers recorded electrical brainwave signals recorded from the human scalp - a technique known as electroencephalography or EEG - as participants listened to a number of audiobooks. Then, by analysing their brain activity, they identified a specific brain response that reflected how similar or different a given word was from the words that preceded it in the story.

Crucially, this signal disappeared completely when the subjects either could not understand the speech (because it was too noisy), or when they were just not paying attention to it. Thus, this signal represents an extremely sensitive measure of whether or not a person is truly understanding the speech they are hearing, and, as such, it has a number of potential important applications.

Ussher Assistant Professor in Trinity College Dublin's School of Engineering, Trinity College Institute of Neuroscience, and Trinity Centre for Bioengineering, Ed Lalor, led the research.

Professor Lalor said: "Potential applications include testing language development in infants, or determining the level of brain function in patients in a reduced state of consciousness. The presence or absence of the signal may also confirm if a person in a job that demands precision and speedy reactions - such as an air traffic controller, or soldier -- has understood the instructions they have received, and it may perhaps even be useful for testing for the onset of dementia in older people based on their ability to follow a conversation."

"There is more work to be done before we fully understand the full range of computations that our brains perform when we understand speech. However, we have already begun searching for other ways that our brains might compute meaning, and how those computations differ from those performed by computers. We hope the new approach will make a real difference when applied in some of the ways we envision."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Brain Facts

Brain Facts

The brain is the most amazing and complex organ in this universe and has billions of nerve cells called as neurons. Medindia brings to you the top brain facts.

Quiz on Brain

Quiz on Brain

The human brain is exquisitely intrinsic and is the seat of all emotions. If you are curious about what makes you bad, sad, silly or glad this quiz on the brain will satiate ...

New Neurons in Adult Brains Are Responsible for Sensory Learning

New Neurons in Adult Brains Are Responsible for Sensory Learning

New neurons produced in the adult brain are responsible to carry sensory stimuli and its positive association with those stimuli.The neurons generated immediately after birth cannot perform this function.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Home remedies such as baking soda, sugar, Epsom salt, black tea and castor oil exfoliate, soften ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Immunosuppressive Drugs

Test Your Knowledge on Immunosuppressive Drugs

Immunosuppressant drugs suppress immunity. But why would you want to reduce immunity, which is ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...