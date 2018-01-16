medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Brain Scan May Predict Language Learning Among Deaf Kids

by Bidita Debnath on  January 16, 2018 at 11:34 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Deafness can impact on your child's social, emotional and psychological development. A cochlear implant is the most effective treatment for children born with significant hearing loss when hearing aids are not enough for the child to develop age appropriate listening and language ability.
Brain Scan May Predict Language Learning Among Deaf Kids
Brain Scan May Predict Language Learning Among Deaf Kids

In a new international collaborative study between The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, researchers created a machine learning algorithm that uses brain scans to predict language ability in deaf children after they receive a cochlear implant.

This study's novel use of artificial intelligence to understand brain structure underlying language development has broad reaching implications for children with developmental challenges. It was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

"The ability to predict language development is important because it allows clinicians and educators to intervene with therapy to maximize language learning for the child," said co-senior author Patrick C. M. Wong, PhD, a cognitive neuroscientist, professor and director of the Brain and Mind Institute at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. "Since the brain underlies all human ability, the methods we have applied to children with hearing loss could have widespread use in predicting function and improving the lives of children with a broad range of disabilities" said Wong.

Decades of research have shown that early cochlear implantation is critical. Although a cochlear implant enables many children with hearing loss to understand and develop speech, some children lag behind their normal hearing peers despite receiving an implant as an infant or toddler. Helping these children achieve the language and literacy of hearing children is important and the focus of much research, as these skills are critical to academic success, social and emotional well-being and employment opportunities.

"So far, we have not had a reliable way to predict which children are at risk to develop poorer language. Our study is the first to provide clinicians and caregivers with concrete information about how much language improvement can be expected given the child's brain development immediately before surgery," said co-senior author Nancy M. Young, MD, Medical Director, Audiology and Cochlear Implant Programs at Lurie Children's, a surgeon and professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "The ability to forcast children at risk is the critical first step to improving their outcome. It will lay the groundwork for future development and testing of customized therapies."

"A one-size-fits-all intensive therapy approach is impractical and may not adequately address the needs of those children most at risk to fall behind," added Wong.

Erin Ingvalson, assistant professor at Florida State University who began work on the project as a post-doctoral student at Northwestern University, said "our goal is to eliminate the gap in language outcomes often found when children with hearing loss are compared to those with normal hearing."

"The ability to optimize therapy for each child with hearing loss will transform many lives," said Ingvalson.

Successful hearing and spoken language development depends on both the ear and the brain.

"We used MRI to capture these abnormal patterns before cochlear implant surgery and constructed a machine-learning algorithm for predicting language development with a relatively high degree of accuracy, specificity and sensitivity," Wong explained. "Although the current algorithm is built for children with hearing impairment, research is being conducted to also predict language development in other pediatric populations."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

'Iconic' Sign Languages can be Grasped More Easily by Deaf Children

'Iconic' Sign Languages can be Grasped More Easily by Deaf Children

Iconicity may play an important role in children's ability to learn language, researchers studying the use of British Sign Language (BSL) by young children have revealed.

Deaf Children Abused More, Reveals Study

Deaf Children Abused More, Reveals Study

Deaf and hard-of-hearing children suffer a 25 % higher incidence of maltreatment, including neglect and physical and sexual abuse than children who can hear well, a new study inidcates.

Study Says Newborn Screening may Miss Hearing Loss in Some Kids

Study Says Newborn Screening may Miss Hearing Loss in Some Kids

The universal newborn hearing screening programs fail to identify all kids at the risk of hearing loss, says study.

Regulating Human Genome to Cure Deafness

Regulating Human Genome to Cure Deafness

The first group of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) in the auditory system has been identified. Navigation of human genome may cure deafness.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Hearing Aids

Hearing Aids

Hearing aid is an electronic device that helps people with hearing loss to hear more and communicate more effectively. Only 1 out of 5 people benefit from a hearing aid.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Radioisotope Scan

Radioisotope Scan

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Nuclear Medicine

Stuttering

Stuttering

Stuttering, stammering or disfluency is a speech disorder that can hamper communication and affect a person’s quality of life. Its impact can be treated effectively by stuttering therapy.

Usher Syndrome

Usher Syndrome

Usher syndrome is a rare genetic disease which is the leading cause of deaf-blindness in humans.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Radioisotope Scan Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Height and Weight-Kids Brain Stuttering Brain Facts Ataxia Hearing Aids Usher Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 Cushing Syndrome

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing syndrome is a collection of symptoms caused due to excessive amount of cortisol in the body ...

 CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...