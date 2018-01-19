medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Boosting Immune Proteins To Develop Flu Vaccine

by Julia Samuel on  January 19, 2018 at 12:42 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new approach to vaccine development can help reduce hospitalizations due to illnesses associated with the seasonal flu.
Boosting Immune Proteins To Develop Flu Vaccine
Boosting Immune Proteins To Develop Flu Vaccine

The scientists at UCLA used leading-edge genomics to identify and eliminate the virus' defense mechanisms, enabling them to develop a vaccine "candidate" -- meaning that it must still undergo evaluation and approval by the FDA -- that in animals has been proven to be safe and highly effective against influenza.

In the study, the engineered influenza virus-induced strong immune responses in animals. While further research will be needed, the UCLA scientists are hopeful that their approach could lead to a new, more effective vaccine that can be taken as a nasal spray at home, rather than as an injection by a health professional.

"Because the variations of seasonal influenza viruses can be unpredictable, current vaccines may not provide effective protection against them," said Ren Sun, a professor of molecular and medical pharmacology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the study's senior author.

"Previous pandemics and recent outbreaks of avian influenza highlight the need to develop vaccines that offer broader, more effective protection."

Interactions Between the Virus and Interferons

The key to the new vaccine is an understanding of the interactions between the virus and interferons, which are proteins that are critical to the body's immune response. Interferons have two main functions: one is the first line of defense to kill invading viruses very quickly; a second is to coordinate the adaptive immune responses, which provide long-lasting protection against the virus. The latter is the basis of vaccination.

"If viruses do not induce interferons, they will not be killed in the first-line defense; and without interferons, the adaptive immune response is limited," said Sun, who also is a professor of bioengineering at the UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science. "For these reasons, viruses have evolved strategies to evade detection and limit the production of interferons by host organisms."

Sun and colleagues have spent the past four years searching the influenza virus's entire genome for its anti-interferon properties. After defining the function of every amino acid in the genome, they deactivated the sequences that prevent interferon induction, which meant that interferon production would be highly stimulated in organisms infected with the virus.

"By disabling these interferon-evasion functions, the engineered virus is weakened in typical hosts," said Yushen Du, the study's first author, who recently earned her doctorate at UCLA. "At the same time, however, due to interferon stimulation, the engineered virus generates very strong immune responses."

Sun added: "With this approach, the safety and efficacy requirement of vaccines can potentially be achieved simultaneously. In traditional vaccine development, one is usually sacrificed for the other."

Although researchers have disabled genetic sequences that block interferon before, the UCLA scientists were the first to systematically identify and eliminate multiple interferon-evasion sites at a single amino acid resolution on the virus.

"Other researchers have knocked out one anti-interferon sequence, but we knocked out eight locations by changing one amino acid at a time," Du said.

Sun and his colleagues now plan to test the vaccine in animals with two strains of influenza before moving to clinical trials with humans. He said the approach could also be applied to developing vaccines against a wide range of other viruses.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Nasal Discharge Symptom Evaluation

Nasal Discharge Symptom Evaluation

The cause of nasal discharge can be identified based on the type of discharge. In some conditions, the mucus production increases and manifests in the form of a running nose.

Common Cold

Common Cold

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Common Cold

Swine Flu

Swine Flu

The recent 2009 'swine flu' outbreak is due to a new strain of the subtype H1N1 of the Type A influenza virus.

Bird Flu

Bird Flu

Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More News on:

Flu Swine Flu Myasthenia Gravis Magical Millets for Your Health The Basics of Baby Food Vaccination for Children Nutrition IQ Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Spermatocele

Spermatocele

Spermatocele is a condition in which there is a blockage in the epididymal duct, resulting in semen ...

 15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

Be a blood donor and save lives for your donated blood is separated into blood products or just ...

 Top 13 Latest Facts & Figures on Alzheimer's Disease

Top 13 Latest Facts & Figures on Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible age-related brain disorder that destroys the memory ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...