medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Celebrity Health News

Bollywood Actress Sridevi Dies of Heart Attack in Dubai

by Julia Samuel on  February 26, 2018 at 2:38 PM Celebrity Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Renowned Indian actor Sridevi died late Saturday night due to cardiac arrest. She had gone to Dubai with her family for a wedding and had a fainting spell in her bathroom and was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital where she was declared: Brought dead.
Bollywood Actress Sridevi Dies of Heart Attack in Dubai
Bollywood Actress Sridevi Dies of Heart Attack in Dubai

  Having a career which expanded for over four decades, Bollywood's Veteran actress Sridevi passed away at the age of 54. The actor had gone along with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. She reportedly had a fainting spell in her bathroom and was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai. 

Some of her family members returned from Dubai after the wedding, but Sridevi, her husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi stayed back. Her elder daughter -- Janhvi -- had not traveled with the family because of the shooting schedule for her upcoming Bollywood film, her first in the industry. 

A Star in Indian Film Industry

The actor had been a known face in South Indian films. She made her debut as a child artist in in Tamil film "Thunaivan" in 1969. She was 4 at that time. Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with "Solva Sawan". But it was only after five years with Jeetendra-starrer "Himmatwala" that she gained commercial success. 

Her other major box office hits of the era were "Chaalbaaz", where she played the role of twins, "Nagina", and "Khuda Gawah" opposite Amitabh Bachchan.  After "Judaai", Sridevi took a break from acting to focus on her marriage with Boney Kapoor. She had two daughters -- Janhvi and Khushi -- with Kapoor. 

Final Rituals Yet to Be Decided

Sridevi's mortal remains will be flown back to India from Dubai, her family said in a statement.  Sridevi's body could not be repatriated yesterday as the final investigation reports from Dubai Police were not ready last evening.  Reliance Communications (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani has reportedly offered to fly her remains back home in his private jet. 

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks

Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.

Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary Heart Disease

In coronary heart disease, blood is unable to flow through blocked arteries. The main symptom is chest pain or angina. Treatment is with medications or surgery.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Chest Pain

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Chest Pain Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Stress and the Gender Divide Heart Attack Facts Heart Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Healthy Heart 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Home remedies such as baking soda, sugar, Epsom salt, black tea and castor oil exfoliate, soften ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...