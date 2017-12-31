medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hospital News

Blood Bank, Pharmacy Licences of Gurugram's Fortis Hospital Suspended

by Bidita Debnath on  December 31, 2017 at 11:34 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Fortis Healthcare is one of the top notch hospital chain in India. Blood bank and pharmacy licences of Gurugram's Fortis hospital have been suspended over the death of seven-year-old Adya Singh due to dengue in September and for charging Rs 16 lakh for the child's treatment, revealed an official.
Blood Bank, Pharmacy Licences of Gurugram's Fortis Hospital Suspended
Blood Bank, Pharmacy Licences of Gurugram's Fortis Hospital Suspended

The hospital has been barred from selling drugs and medicines on its premises and offer blood bank services till further orders.

Authorities took the decision based on the findings of a four-member team that conducted an inquiry into the matter.

The hospital was issued notices seeking its justification for charging a whopping Rs 16 lakh. "The action was taken following unsatisfactory response by the hospital management," an official said.

"Charges slapped on the hospital will be re-verified by higher authorities of both sections and the finding reports would be submitted. On the outcome of re-verified reports, the licensing department will decide whether the licences should be cancelled or not," Gurugram Drug Controller Sandeep Gahlan said.

On December 10, two FIRs, including one of culpable homicide, were registered against the Gurugram's Fortis hospital.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has already ordered for both criminal and civil action against the Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

The FIR against the hospital authorities was filed under Section 304(2) of the Indian Penal Code, dealing with culpable homicide, at the Sushant Lok Police Station.

The second FIR was under the Epidemic Act and Section 188 of the IPC, dealing with disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant, since the private hospital failed to inform authorities about a patient suffering from a disease like dengue.

A four-member panel that probed the child's death and subsequent exorbitant billing to her parents found many irregularities in the hospital functioning.

The panel, headed by Additional Director General of Health Rajeev Vadhera, has submitted its report to the government earlier this month.

Action would also be initiated over treatment to inadequate number of patients under the Economically Weaker Sections category, said another official.

The case came to light after a friend of bereaved father Jayant Singh posted it in Twitter on November 17, recounting how the family was billed "Rs 16 lakh, including Rs 2,700 for gloves" but the girl could not be saved.

The message was retweeted over 9,000 times in four days, prompting the Health Minister to assure action.

Adya, a Class II student, developed high fever on August 27. Her Dwarka-based family said they rushed her to Rockland Hospital in Dwarka two days later.

Tests confirmed she was suffering from dengue. However, since her condition worsened and Rockland suggested that she be transferred to another hospital, she was taken to Fortis where she remained on life support for 10 days.

Fortis raised a bill for 1,600 gloves, 660 syringes, high-end antibiotics and sugar strips, a family member said.

"On September 14, an MRI revealed extensive damage to the brain. We decided to take her to another hospital, but Forts doctors refused to even provide an ambulance," the girl's father said in a statement.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Holds Support Group Meet on Sleep Disorders

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Holds Support Group Meet on Sleep Disorders

A support group meet for sleep patients was held on Sunday on the occasion of World Sleep Day, which will be observed on March 17.

Delhi Fortis Hospital Helps Man Walk After 11 Years

Delhi Fortis Hospital Helps Man Walk After 11 Years

Gaurav Sharma met with a terrible accident in 2005, which left him with a fused hip and short left leg and having to walk with a crutch.

Fortis Sends Heart Transplant Patient Home After Successful Surgery

Fortis Sends Heart Transplant Patient Home After Successful Surgery

Bhimsen Jhamb, aged 61 years, had been suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy, categorised as 'Heart Failure' for the past 17 years.

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Performs First Scar-less Surgery in India

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Performs First Scar-less Surgery in India

Surgeons performed the first scar-less surgery in India on an 18-year-old boy from Uzbekistan who developed a congenital heart defect.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Thalassemia Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 12 Health Benefits of Jujube Fruit

Top 12 Health Benefits of Jujube Fruit

Jujube fruit- An excellent agent with numerous health-promoting benefits.

 Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

New Year resolutions are usually not complete without losing weight on the list. Here are simple ...

 Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Proper family planning methods can help couples and women have the desired number of children, by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...