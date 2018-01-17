medindia
Blockchain-Based Technology to Reduce Inefficiencies in Medical Care

by Bidita Debnath on  January 17, 2018 at 12:01 AM News on IT in Healthcare
Estonia-based Healthureum has announced a Blockchain-based 360-degree ecosystem for administering medical care in a reliable manner aiming to reduce inefficiencies in operations, resources, data, drug sourcing and technology.
Healthureum combines blockchain and healthcare -- designed on the Ethereum-based blockchain using smart contract technology to improve efficiency and interoperability of healthcare services.

Healthureum will also be operational in India.

"India is suffering from healthcare challenges and we believe Healthureum will provide an easy solution to all the challenges pertinent to easy accessibility and transperancy," Healthureum CTO and data scientist Malcolm Wilkinson said in a statement.

"By adopting a decentralised approach to data management, we eliminate human errors, third-party influence, the risk of tampering and manipulation. Thus, we can achieve a more robust means for storing and sharing data securely," he added.

With the help of Blockchain, it will be easier to track the transaction nodes between the key participants like drug manufacturers, wholesalers, pharmacists, medical representatives, thus securing the product information.

Similar to Bitcoin and Ethreum, Healthureum is offering its own token "HHEM" for consumers, institutions and businesses to pay for the Healthureum services.

Healthureum will have its first Token generation event on Feburary 10.

Source: IANS

