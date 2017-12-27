medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Biomarker Targets may Make Cancer Drugs More Effective

by Bidita Debnath on  December 27, 2017 at 11:53 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

As researchers learn more about how cancer cells develop, grow, and spread, more attention is being paid to the role biomarkers play in these processes.
Biomarker Targets may Make Cancer Drugs More Effective
Biomarker Targets may Make Cancer Drugs More Effective

A new study led by University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center researcher Qing-Bai She identifies biomarker targets that may make existing drugs more effective in fighting certain cancers. The study got published in Nature Communications.

The mTOR protein is a central regulator of cell growth and division. Abnormal activation of mTOR protein results in limitless cell division in many human cancers. Though mTOR-targeted drugs exist, their effectiveness has so far been limited, possibly due to the loss of the mTOR downstream effector 4E-BP1, a key repressor of protein production.

The study identifies Snail, a nuclear transcription regulator known to promote cancer progression, as a strong repressor of 4E-BP1 expression. She's team found an inverse correlation between Snail and 4E-BP1 levels in colorectal cancer, the second leading cause of cancer-related mortality in the United States. This study shows promise that the Snail level may serve as a predictive marker to tailor personalized treatments using mTOR-targeted drugs. Physicians may be able to prescribe treatment for cancers that have high Snail/low 4E-BP1 activities, using cancer drugs that are already in clinical development.

"This finding has significant clinical ramification, because incorporating the analysis of Snail and 4E-BP1 expression in cancers may help to prospectively identify resistance to mTOR-targeted drugs in the clinic," said She, associate professor in the UK Department of Pharmacology & Nutritional Sciences.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Antibody 15D11 With Chemotherapy Prevents Cancer Metastasis

Antibody 15D11 With Chemotherapy Prevents Cancer Metastasis

Antibody 15D11 fights bone metastasis by undermining cancer's defense strategy and allowing chemotherapy to work.

How to Prevent Aggressive Breast Cancer?

How to Prevent Aggressive Breast Cancer?

Loss of a particular Numb protein makes breast cancers more aggressive and resistant to chemotherapy.

New Cellular Protein can be used to Treat Prostate Cancer

New Cellular Protein can be used to Treat Prostate Cancer

A recently discovered cellular protein can be used to treat prostate cancer. The protein ubiquitin when attached to the EGFR, can cause degeneration of cell.

Combination of Hormone Therapy may Not Increase Cancer Risk

Combination of Hormone Therapy may Not Increase Cancer Risk

A combination of hormone therapy may improve metabolic function, prevent weight gain and lower risk of heart disease and diabetes without increasing the risk of cancer.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Drugs Banned in India Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cystocele

Cystocele

Cystocele is a type of pelvic organ prolapse where the urinary bladder descends into the anterior ...

 Pernicious Anemia

Pernicious Anemia

Pernicious anemia occurs when the number of red blood cells in the body is reduced because the ...

 Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive uropathy is a condition where urine cannot flow outside due to an obstruction along the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...