medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Bevacizumab Drug Shows Promising Results in the Treatment of Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia

by Rishika Gupta on  January 30, 2018 at 12:38 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT) patients who treated with bevacizumab, intravenous injections reported a considerable decrease in nosebleeds, gastrointestinal bleeding. The drug was able to stop or considerably reduce the need of blood transfusions. The findings of this study are published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings journal.
Bevacizumab Drug Shows Promising Results in the Treatment of Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia
Bevacizumab Drug Shows Promising Results in the Treatment of Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia

The study provides good evidence for the excellent safety profile and efficacy of intravenous bevacizumab in the management of patients suffering from HHT .

HHT, also known as Rendu-Osler-Weber disease, is a rare genetic disorder that affects blood vessels. Individuals with HHT have abnormal blood vessel clusters (referred to as AVMs or telangiectasias) that come with a high risk to rupture and bleed.

This can result in hemorrhagic stroke, epistaxis (nose bleeds) and bleeds from the digestive tract. Patients can become severely anemic and blood transfusion dependent because of this chronic bleeding.

"Some HHT patients suffer from severe epistaxis and gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding, which can result in severe anemia and years of blood transfusions," explained Vivek N. Iyer, MD, MPH, of the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN), who led the study.

"Both problems also appear to sometimes worsen with age. In some patients, both epistaxis and GI bleeding can become refractory/resistant to existing treatment options leaving patients severely anemic and dependent on iron infusions or blood transfusions. Quality of life is very poor in these cases." said Dr. Iyer.

Investigators analyzed the records of 34 patients who were treated with intravenous bevacizumab for severe HHT-related bleeding for 44 months from June 2013 through January 2017 at the Mayo Clinic HHT Center of Excellence in Rochester, Minnesota.

The primary source of bleeding was epistaxis in 15 patients, GI bleeding in four patients, and combined epistaxis and GI bleeding in 15 patients. Most patients had tried and failed standard medical and interventional approaches to control the bleeding including ENT laser cauterization procedures, septodermoplasty and GI endoscopies.

Red blood cell (RBC) transfusions had been administered to 28 patients. Of these, 16 patients were RBC transfusion dependent and had received a median of 75 RBC transfusions before starting treatment with bevacizumab.

The typical initial dosing cycle consisted of eight doses (four doses each administered two weeks apart followed by four doses each administered one month apart) over a period of around 22 weeks. An Epistaxis Severity Score (ESS) questionnaire was used to assess the severity of nose bleeds at both at the beginning of the study and after starting bevacizumab treatment.

Further "top up," or maintenance doses after the completion of the initial dosing cycle were individualized in each patient. Patients were instructed to maintain close follow-up with monthly laboratory checks with the aim to redose bevacizumab before the bleeding situation had deteriorated significantly.

One month after starting treatment, ESS scores were significantly reduced, and improvement was maintained after the completion of the initial bevacizumab treatment cycle. Further ESS score improvements occurred on follow-up, with several patients essentially reporting a complete cessation of nose bleeding after bevacizumab treatment.

This is notable, given the severe nature of epistaxis in this group that had already failed to respond to various medical and interventional therapies before starting bevacizumab. Of the 16 patients who were receiving RBC transfusions before the treatment, only two were still receiving these after the treatment ceased.

GI bleeding also similarly improved with resolution or improvement in anemia in all 19 patients with this condition. Patients experienced few side effects and were followed for an average of about 21 months after starting bevacizumab.

"Currently, there are no FDA-approved pharmacological treatments available for HHT patients with severe bleeding. This study provides good quality evidence for the excellent efficacy and safety of intravenous bevacizumab in the treatment of these patients. Intravenous bevacizumab should be considered as a standard, first-line treatment option for HHT patients with severe bleeding and transfusion-dependent anemia," concluded Dr. Iyer.

In an accompanying editorial, James R. Gossage, MD, of Augusta University (Augusta, GA), commented, "Although one can attribute changes in ESS score or quality of life to the placebo effect, it is much harder to attribute so dramatic a change in transfusion requirement to placebo. It is still desirable to have a randomized placebo-controlled trial. However, until we have those data in hand, I agree with Iyer et al. that systemic bevacizumab should be considered as a first-line therapy for the treatment of refractory bleeding in patients with HHT."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Immediate Treatment With Tranexamic Acid Improves Survival Outcomes in Bleeding Patients

Immediate Treatment With Tranexamic Acid Improves Survival Outcomes in Bleeding Patients

Tranexamic acid improves survival outcomes in patients with bleeding due to trauma or childbirth when administered within three hours of the onset of the bleeding.

Simple, Low-cost Tranexamic Drug Could Save Bleeding Mothers Post Childbirth

Simple, Low-cost Tranexamic Drug Could Save Bleeding Mothers Post Childbirth

Post-partum hemorrhage or severe bleeding in mothers after childbirth could be treated using tranexamic acid as a frontline response, reveals study.

Microwave Helmet to Spot Bleeding in the Brain After Trauma

Microwave Helmet to Spot Bleeding in the Brain After Trauma

Scientists have developed a microwave helmet that can be used for pre-hospital screening for bleeding in the brain in the event of a trauma

Statins and Anti-Stroke Drug Combinations May Increase Bleeding Risk

Statins and Anti-Stroke Drug Combinations May Increase Bleeding Risk

Risk of major hemorrhage much higher when either Simvastatin or Lovastatin, two commonly used statins, is combined with Dabigatran, an anti-stroke drug.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Male Breast Cancer

Male Breast Cancer

Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Male Breast Cancer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

G6PD deficiency is an inherited disorder where the red blood cells are destroyed (hemolysis) by ...

 Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy is a surgical operation where one or both the testicles (male sex organs) are removed, ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Warts are small skin lesions caused by the human papillomavirus and are usually harmless and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...