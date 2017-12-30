medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Beta-lactone to Attack Tuberculosis

by Anjali Aryamvally on  December 30, 2017 at 12:23 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Research teams from the Technical University of Munich (TUM), as well as Harvard University and Texas A&M University in the USA have found a new ally in the search of new strategies against life-threatening tuberculosis infections. They discovered a substance that interferes with the mycomembrane formation of the bacterium. It is effective even in low concentrations and when combined with known antibiotics their effectiveness is improved by up to 100-fold.
Beta-lactone to Attack Tuberculosis
Beta-lactone to Attack Tuberculosis

Among the greatest challenges when treating life-threatening tuberculosis infections is the increasing resistance to antibiotics. But the pathogen itself also makes the life of doctors difficult: its dense mycomembrane hampers the effect of many medications. A team of scientists headed by Stephan A. Sieber, Professor of Organic Chemistry at TU Munich, has discovered a substance that perturbs the formation of this membrane significantly.

The mycomembrane of the tuberculosis pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis consists of a lipid double layer that encapsulates the cell wall, forming an exterior barrier. Structural hallmarks are mycolic acids, branched beta-hydroxy fatty acids with two long hydrocarbon chains.

The team hypothesizes that similarly structured beta lactones could "mask" themselves as mycolic acid to enter the mycolic acid metabolic pathways and then block the decisive enzymes.

Helpful disrupter

In the context of an extensive search, the interdisciplinary team of scientists hit the bullseye with the beta lactone EZ120. It does indeed inhibit the biosynthesis of the mycomembrane and kills mycobacteria effectively.

Using enzyme assays and mass spectroscopy investigations, Dr. Johannes Lehmann, a researcher at the Chair of Organic Chemistry II at TU Munich, demonstrated during his doctoral work that the new inhibitor blocks especially the enzymes Pks13 and Ag85, which play a key role in the development of mycomembranes.

EZ120 is effective even in low doses, easily passes the mycomembrane and exhibits only low toxicity to human cells. The combined application of this substance with known antibiotics showed a synergistic effect leading to significantly increased effectiveness."Vancomycin, a common antibiotic, and EZ120 work together very well," says Prof. Sieber, who heads the Chair of Organic Chemistry II. "When used together, the dose can be reduced over 100-fold.

"The scientists suspect that disrupting the mycomembrane enables antibiotics to enter the bacteria more easily. This is a new mode of action and might be a starting point for novel tuberculosis therapies.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Mycobacteria Response to Antibiotics Differs Based on Growth and Timing

Mycobacteria Response to Antibiotics Differs Based on Growth and Timing

The growth of the bacteria and the phase of the cell division cycle that bacteria were in when exposed to the antibiotic had an impact on the response to drugs.

Inhaled Corticosteroids Increase Risk of Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial Disease

Inhaled Corticosteroids Increase Risk of Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial Disease

Non-tuberculous mycobacteria are widely dispersed and increasingly found in the environment. In most cases, they are harmless.

Tuberculosis and Other Mycobacteria can be Killed With Vinegar

Tuberculosis and Other Mycobacteria can be Killed With Vinegar

Acetic acid, the active ingredient in vinegar, is effective in killing mycobacteria, even the highly drug-resistant ones like Mycobacterium tuberculosis , revealed a team of researchers.

'Survival Gene' Suppresses Mutation Rates in Tuberculosis Bacteria

'Survival Gene' Suppresses Mutation Rates in Tuberculosis Bacteria

A key 'survival gene' that prevents strains of tuberculosis (TB) from mutating into drug-resistant 'superbugs' have been discovered.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Diet in Tuberculosis

Diet in Tuberculosis

Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra pulmonary tuberculosis is infection of tissues and organs other than the lungs by mycobacterium tuberculosis and related organisms.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Pleural Effusion

Pleural Effusion

Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon  Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Stomach Tuberculosis

Stomach Tuberculosis

Abdominal tuberculosis, which is a form of extrapulmonary tuberculosis, affects the gastrointestinal tract, spleen, pancreas, liver, peritoneum, omentum and lymph nodes adjacent to these organs.

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Tuberculosis Tracheostomy Pleural Effusion Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis Fever Cough Symptom Evaluation Diet in Tuberculosis Stomach Tuberculosis Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 12 Health Benefits of Jujube Fruit

Top 12 Health Benefits of Jujube Fruit

Jujube fruit- An excellent agent with numerous health-promoting benefits.

 Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

New Year resolutions are usually not complete without losing weight on the list. Here are simple ...

 Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Top 15 Interesting Facts About Contraceptives

Proper family planning methods can help couples and women have the desired number of children, by ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...