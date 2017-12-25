medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Being Married Has a Lifelong Effect on Life

by Bidita Debnath on  December 25, 2017 at 12:07 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Happily married people have lower levels of coronary heart disease, the worldˇ¦s No. 1 killer, than divorced, single or separated people. Being married has a lifelong effect on how content people are.
Being Married Has a Lifelong Effect on Life
Being Married Has a Lifelong Effect on Life

This is according to a study in Springer's Journal of Happiness Studies that investigated people's levels of well-being based on their marital status.

Using data from two UK surveys, its authors, Shawn Grover and John Helliwell of the Vancouver School of Economics in Canada, showed that an even greater sense of well-being was reported by people who think of their spouse as their best friend.

Data about the interaction between marriage and friendship was gathered from the long-term British Household Panel Survey (BHPS), which was collected from around 30 000 people between 1991 and 2009, and the United Kingdom's Annual Population 2011 to 2013 Survey, which involved more than 328 000 people.

Married people were found to be more satisfied with life than singles. Those living as a couple, but not married, were much like the married. This wasn't only true in the so-called honeymoon phase of a marriage, but persisted into old age.

"Even after years the married are still more satisfied," says Helliwell. "This suggests a causal effect at all stages of the marriage, from pre-nuptial bliss to marriages of long-duration."

The boost that being married gave to a person was especially noteworthy during middle age, a period in life that is often associated with quite a drastic dip in well-being. Unmarried people were found to experience a much deeper dip in their satisfaction with life.

"Marriage may help ease the causes of a mid-life dip in life satisfaction and the benefits of marriage are unlikely to be short-lived," says Helliwell.

Grover and Helliwell also found that people who are best friends with their partners gain the largest well-being benefit from marriage and living together.

"The well-being benefits of marriage are much greater for those who also regard their spouse as their best friend," explains Helliwell. "These benefits are on average about twice as large for people whose spouse is also their best friend."

According to the researchers, the happiness that is associated with marriage seems to flow largely through social channels. Therefore friendship could help explain why the benefits of marriage do not change as time goes on, and why one's partner can often be referred to as a "super-friend".

Partners provide unique social support for the challenges in life. Additionally, friendship can help explain why people who are unmarried but living as a couple enjoy most of the well-being benefits of marriage, especially if their partner is also their best friend.

The researchers caution that the methods used in this study, and the conclusions draw can only be applied to other western countries where suitable long term surveys are available.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Communicated Perspective-taking Helps Couples Cope With Miscarriage

Communicated Perspective-taking Helps Couples Cope With Miscarriage

Study examines the role of communicated perspective-taking (CPT) in married couples to cope with miscarriage related depression and stress.

Couples Share the Risk of Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes

Couples Share the Risk of Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes

Obesity or T2D in one partner could lead to T2D in the other due to behavioral changes that lead to diabetes shared by couples.

Old Memories Coupled With Stress Increases Risk For PTSD

Old Memories Coupled With Stress Increases Risk For PTSD

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) affects 8 million people every year. It is necessary to recognize threats, as it is an essential function of the human mind.

Childless Couples Have Less Conflicts With Their In-Laws

Childless Couples Have Less Conflicts With Their In-Laws

New study investigates how being a parent is associated with conflicts between family generations. Relations with in-laws are the subject of many anecdotes and proverbs.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Is Life Better Staying Single or Getting Married?

Is Life Better Staying Single or Getting Married?

The stigma linked to staying single is gradually disappearing. More people opt to stay single and many even claim to be happier. But there are both advantages and disadvantages to staying single.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Is Life Better Staying Single or Getting Married? Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

The festive season is a time, where most people experience digestive issues. Here''s a look at few ...

 Diabulimia

Diabulimia

Diabulimia is an eating disorder particularly in patients with type I diabetes caused by reducing ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Spinal muscular atrophy is an inherited disorder involving progressive loss of motor nerve cells ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...