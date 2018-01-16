medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Being Bilingual may Help Kids With Autism Spectrum Disorder

by Bidita Debnath on  January 16, 2018 at 11:20 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) use a variety of communication modes including speech, facial expressions, conventional gestures, etc. and they often have a hard time switching gears from one task to another. But being bilingual may actually make it a bit easier for them to do so.
Being Bilingual may Help Kids With Autism Spectrum Disorder
Being Bilingual may Help Kids With Autism Spectrum Disorder

This is according to a new study which was recently published in Child Development. "This is a novel and surprising finding," says Prof. Aparna Nadig, the senior author of the paper, from the School of Communication Sciences and Disorders at McGill University.

"Over the past 15 years there has been a significant debate in the field about whether there is a 'bilingual advantage' in terms of executive functions. Some researchers have argued convincingly that living as a bilingual person and having to switch languages unconsciously to respond to the linguistic context in which the communication is taking place increases cognitive flexibility. But no one has yet published research that clearly demonstrates that this advantage may also extend to children on the autism spectrum. And so it's very exciting to find that it does."

The researchers arrived at this conclusion after comparing how easily 40 children between the ages of six and nine, with or without ASD, who were either monolingual or bilingual, were able to shift tasks in a computer-generated test. There were ten children in each category.

Blue rabbits or red boats

The children were initially asked to sort a single object appearing on a computer screen by colour (i.e. sort blue rabbits and red boats as being either red or blue) and were then asked to switch and sort the same objects instead by their shape (i.e. sort blue rabbits and red boats by shape regardless of their color).

The researchers found that bilingual children with ASD performed significantly better when it came to the more complex part of the task-shifting test relative to children with ASD who were unilingual. It is a finding which has potentially far-reaching implications for the families of children with ASD.

"It is critical to have more sound evidence for families to use when making important educational and child-rearing decisions, since they are often advised that exposing a child with ASD to more than one language will just worsen their language difficulties," says Ana Maria Gonzalez-Barrero, the paper's first author, and a recent McGill PhD graduate. "But there are an increasing number of families with children with ASD for whom using two or more languages is a common and valued practice and, as we know, in bilingual societies such as ours in Montreal, speaking only one language can be a significant obstacle in adulthood for employment, educational, and community opportunities."

Despite the small sample size, the researchers believe that the 'bilingual advantage' that they saw in children with ASD has highly significant implications and should be studied further. They plan to follow the children with ASD that they tested in this study over the next three-five years to see how they develop. The researchers want to see whether the bilingual advantage they observed in the lab may also be observed in daily life as the children age.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Vitamin Supplements in Pregnancy Can Lower Autism Spectrum Disorder Risk

Vitamin Supplements in Pregnancy Can Lower Autism Spectrum Disorder Risk

Autism spectrum disorder in children can be reduced if women take folic acid and multivitamin supplements before and during pregnancy.

Cerebellar Neuromodulation: To Treat Autism Related Social Impairments

Cerebellar Neuromodulation: To Treat Autism Related Social Impairments

Neuromodulation may allow remove social impairments in autistic children by aiming at the part of the brain called the cerebellum.

Autism Traits Linked to Increased Suicidal Thoughts

Autism Traits Linked to Increased Suicidal Thoughts

People with autism traits who had psychosis are associated with higher risk of developing depression and suicidal thoughts, and autism stands as the marker.

Children With Autism may Benefit from Balance Based Video Games

Children With Autism may Benefit from Balance Based Video Games

A new ninja posing video game can now help autistic children overcome their balancing issues found a new study

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia

Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia or Landau –Kleffner Syndrome (LKS) is a rare childhood disorder in which children have language and behavioral problems.

Autism

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Loss of Taste

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome

Rett Syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects development. It mostly affects the girl child.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Autism Height and Weight-Kids Rett Syndrome Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia Loss of Taste 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 Cushing Syndrome

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing syndrome is a collection of symptoms caused due to excessive amount of cortisol in the body ...

 CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...