Bariatric Surgery Helps Reduce Heart Disease Risk Among Teens

January 8, 2018
Severe obesity is notoriously difficult to treat with anything other than surgery. Bariatric surgery may minimise the risk of heart diseases in adolescents who went through the procedure, shows new research.
Bariatric Surgery Helps Reduce Heart Disease Risk Among Teens

The findings showed that bariatric or weight-loss surgery performed during adolescence may provide unique benefits later in life by minimising the development and progression of impaired glucose metabolism, atherosclerosis heart failure and stroke.

"This is the first large-scale analysis of predictors of change in cardiovascular disease risk factors among adolescents following bariatric surgery," said Marc P Michalsky, Professor at the Ohio State University College in the US.

The study, published in the online journal Pediatrics, was conducted over 242 adolescents who were diagnosed with heart risk factors at the baseline.

The results found that prior to the bariatric surgery, 33 percent of the participants had three or more defined cardiovascular disease risk factors.

However, three years post-surgery, only 5 percent of study participants had three or more risk factors; representing significant reduction in the overall likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease later in life.

"The study demonstrated early improvement and reduction of cardio-metabolic risk factors, offering compelling support for bariatric surgery in adolescents," Michalsky added.

Not only weight loss, the surgery also reduced dyslipidemia risk among teenagers -- a condition marked by an abnormally increased level of cholesterol present in the blood, when compared to the older people.

Source: IANS

Married people with heart diseases are at a lesser risk of death, than unmarried people who are also affected by heart diseases.

Children and teens who are abused, witness violence, are bullied are more likely to develop cardiovascular diseases in adulthood.

Cycling can be one of the easiest ways to stay fit. Besides controlling your weight, it can reduce depression, stress and anxiety.

Novel MRI imaging technology developed can help doctors to detect any disease or disorder involving inflammation, even heart disease more accurately.

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Health Insurance - Common Terms and Definitions

Health Insurance - Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its ...

 Bleeding (Hemorrhagic) Diathesis

Bleeding (Hemorrhagic) Diathesis

Bleeding diathesis is a severe condition characterized by an increased tendency of the body to ...

 Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most ...

