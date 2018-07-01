A dry scalp, usually due to the cold winter season can lead to eczema, psoriasis or superimposed fungal infection. Avoiding chemical treatments on the head and applying coconut oil saves the scalp from dryness, suggest experts.

Coconut oil to fight dry scalp

‘Avoiding chemical treatments on the hair, applying coconut oil on the scalp and maintaing a healthy diet with plenty of water helps save dry scalp.’

Vandana Punjabi, Dermatologist at Nanavati Super Specialist and Farah Arfeen, Nutritionist at AktivHealth, suggested few ideas to avoid the problems:on scalp for half an hour before hair wash, then shampoo with mild, sulfate-free shampoo. Avoid over cleansing the scalp as this will worsen the dryness.such as smoothening or colouring as these may worsen scalp dryness. If there is itching and excessive scaling, anti dandruff shampoo will help. This will also prevent hair fall.is an important part in managing dry scalp and hair fall. Have a diet rich in omega 3 such as almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, protein-rich food such as eggs, lean meat, fish, cottage cheese, tofu, pulses, iron-rich foods like green leafy vegetables, fruits, lentils and more.Dairy products can make hair shiny and bouncy which can boost up your confidence. Milk is the powerhouse of good nutrients like protein, calcium and vitamins, which is essential to nourish the medulla the innermost layer of hair which provides light.A well balanced diet which has rich source of selenium and zinc nuts like almonds, macadamia and argon seeds and selenium boosts hair growth and reduces dandruff and can also destroy fungus from the scalp.is the most essential component of nutrition. It is required for proper blood circulation, which enables the nutrients to reach from the scalp to the hair follicles and make them healthy. Without adequate water scalp become dry, itchy which lead to brittle hair.Source: IANS