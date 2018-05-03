medindia
Australia: Listeria Bacteria Outbreak Linked to Contaminated Rockmelons

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 5, 2018 at 1:20 AM General Health News
Listeria outbreak killed three people after they consumed contaminated rockmelons in Australia, revealed health authorities.
Australia: Listeria Bacteria Outbreak Linked to Contaminated Rockmelons

Fifteen elderly people have been infected in the outbreak, which is being linked to one of Australia's biggest melon producers in the state of New South Wales. All these people had consumed rockmelon, also known as cantaloupe, before falling ill.

The unidentified third victim died in Victoria on Friday, authorities said, following the deaths of two elderly people in New South Wales (NSW) earlier in the week.

Rockmelons have been withdrawn from supermarket shelves across Australia following the outbreak, which began in January, the BBC reported.

Listeria is a bacterium which can be deadly for pregnant women, elderly people, newborns and adults with weakened immune systems.

"People vulnerable to listeriosis should discard any rockmelon purchased before March 1," said Vicky Sheppeard, the director of communicable diseases for the New South Wales Health authority.

Brett Sutton, Victoria's deputy chief health officer, said the infection began with flu-like symptoms such as a fever, chills and nausea.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Listeria Infection

Listeria Infection

Listeria infection or listeriosis is a food borne illness caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium, Listeria monocytogenes .

Quiz on Food Safety for Health

Quiz on Food Safety for Health

Food safety is the science of handling, preparing, storing and processing food so as to prevent food borne illness, disability and death. Find out through this quiz how you can keep yourself safe from food borne ...

Omega-3 Fats Neutralize Listeria Bacteria in 30 Minutes

Omega-3 Fats Neutralize Listeria Bacteria in 30 Minutes

Naturally occurring, completely harmless and actually healthy fatty acids can be used to suppress dangerous bacteria such as listeria.

Probiotics With Gut Bacteria Could Prevent Listeria Infection in Cancer Patients

Probiotics With Gut Bacteria Could Prevent Listeria Infection in Cancer Patients

Gut microbiome, the community of bacteria that naturally lives in the gastrointestinal tract might play a role in limiting L. monocytogenes infection.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

