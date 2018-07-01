medindia
Aussie Flu Hits Northern Ireland Churches

by Bidita Debnath on  January 7, 2018 at 11:41 PM General Health News
A Catholic diocese in Northern Ireland has suspended the "sign of peace" handshake in its masses due to the risk of infection from a strain of the flu first discovered in Australia. The arrival of Australian flu - also known as Aussie flu - comes amid a crisis.
Aussie Flu Hits Northern Ireland Churches
Aussie Flu Hits Northern Ireland Churches

At least 170,000 cases were confirmed at the end of the Australian winter, more than twice as many as in 2016. According to health officials, there 72 flu-related deaths, the Guardian report said.

The H3N2 virus, which is also referred to as "Australian flu" or "Aussie flu", has spread across the UK and Ireland.

A statement form the office of Bishop Noel Treanor said: "Having received medical advice concerning the increasing risk and impact of Australian flu, the diocese of Down and Connor has decided to reactivate precautionary measures originally established by the diocese in response to the swine flu epidemic in 2009.

"The customary sign of peace handshake exchanged during mass is suspended until the risk of infection is significantly reduced... Other provisions will be made for those who suffer from a coeliac condition, such as separate chalices."

The diocese's statement also paid tribute to those working within the medical field, acknowledging that "hospitals across Northern Ireland are currently experiencing high numbers of patient admissions of those suffering from respiratory illnesses directly linked to the flu virus", reports the Guardian.

UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the H3N2 virus is straining resources at the National Health Services (NHS).

"It's too early to say whether we are going to experience what they experienced in Australia. But that has undoubtedly created extra pressures on the system."

Source: IANS

What's New on Medindia

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most ...

 Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 View All

