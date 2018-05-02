medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. News on IT in Healthcare

Augmented Reality (AR) Headset Helps Surgeons See Through Tissue

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 5, 2018 at 11:52 PM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Research team at Imperial College London at St Mary's Hospital used augmented reality technology to overlay images of CT scans -- including the position of bones and key blood vessels -- onto each patient's leg, in effect enabling the surgeon to 'see through' the limb during surgery.
Augmented Reality (AR) Headset Helps Surgeons See Through Tissue
Augmented Reality (AR) Headset Helps Surgeons See Through Tissue

The team at Imperial College London at St Mary's Hospital used the technology to overlay images of CT scans -- including the position of bones and key blood vessels -- onto each patient's leg, in effect enabling the surgeon to 'see through' the limb during surgery.

HoloLens is a self-contained computer headset that immerses the wearer in 'mixed reality', enabling them to interact with 'holograms' -- computer-generated objects made visible through the visor.

According to the team trialling the technology, the approach can help surgeons locate and reconnect key blood vessels during reconstructive surgery, which could improve outcomes for patients.

"We are one of the first groups in the world to use the HoloLens successfully in the operating theatre," said Philip Pratt, lead author of the study published in European Radiology Experimental.

"Through this initial series of patient cases we have shown that the technology is practical, and that it can provide a benefit to the surgical team," Pratt added.

He explained that with the HoloLens, surgeons look at the leg and essentially see inside of it. They see the bones, the course of the blood vessels and can identify exactly where the targets are located.

"Augmented reality offers a new way to find these blood vessels under the skin accurately and quickly by overlaying scan images onto the patient during the operation," said Pratt.

He said that in future, they hope to automate the process further by using software to improve the alignment and attach markers to the patient when they have the scan.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Augmented Reality Helps Plastic Surgeons to Plan, Perform and Evaluate Reconstructive Surgery

Augmented Reality Helps Plastic Surgeons to Plan, Perform and Evaluate Reconstructive Surgery

An augmented reality system is used for the evaluation of improvements of the body surface, which is a key consideration in plastic surgery.

Augmented Reality Allows Doctors to See Under the Skin

Augmented Reality Allows Doctors to See Under the Skin

New technology in augmented reality lets doctors view the patient's internal structures right on their body without scalpels.

'Augmented Reality': That's What Japanese Mobile Phone Makers are Now Offering

'Augmented Reality': That's What Japanese Mobile Phone Makers are Now Offering

The "Terminator" had it, US fighter pilots use it and it's the next hot feature on Japanese smartphones -- "augmented reality" which peppers the world around you with useful bits of information.

Dankam - New Augmented Reality App for the Colorblind

Dankam - New Augmented Reality App for the Colorblind

Dan Kaminsky has developed an application that helps the color blind.

Health Benefits of Poppy Seeds

Health Benefits of Poppy Seeds

Poppy seeds are rich source of many vital nutrients. Know more about its health benefits and nutritional facts.

Health Benefits of Sesame Seeds

Health Benefits of Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds help maintain blood pressure and bone strength, control stress, depression, diabetes and cholesterol and, even hastens hair growth.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Health Benefits of Sesame Seeds Health Benefits of Poppy Seeds 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Food found in our pantry is rich in medicinal properties to fight the common cold or flu. Here are ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...