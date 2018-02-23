Are Your Painkiller Drug Combinations Safe for Your Heart?

Painkillers or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may pose an increased cardiovascular risk if given in certain drug combinations such as that of celecoxib with mefenamic acid finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

This study includes 55,629 patients with hypertension in a Taiwanese database did not observe different cardiovascular risks in patients who received cyclooxygenase-2 enzyme selective NSAIDs or nonselective NSAIDs during 4 weeks of follow-up.



‘Celecoxib with mefenamic acid was the only NSAID or painkiller found to increase heart risk when compared to other drug combinations significantly.’ The study also found no apparent difference in cardiovascular risk when comparing celecoxib with diclofenac, ibuprofen, or naproxen, although a significantly increased risk was observed when comparing celecoxib with mefenamic acid.



"Our results provide important information about the comparative safety of alternative NSAID use in patients with hypertension in real-world settings. Under low-to-moderate daily dose and a short-term treatment period, most commonly used NSAIDs have similar cardiovascular safety profiles," said co-author Dr. Chia-Hsuin Chang, of the National Taiwan University Hospital.



