medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Are Your Painkiller Drug Combinations Safe for Your Heart?

by Rishika Gupta on  February 23, 2018 at 10:48 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Painkillers or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may pose an increased cardiovascular risk if given in certain drug combinations such as that of celecoxib with mefenamic acid finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.
Are Your Painkiller Drug Combinations Safe for Your Heart?
Are Your Painkiller Drug Combinations Safe for Your Heart?

This study includes 55,629 patients with hypertension in a Taiwanese database did not observe different cardiovascular risks in patients who received cyclooxygenase-2 enzyme selective NSAIDs or nonselective NSAIDs during 4 weeks of follow-up.

The study also found no apparent difference in cardiovascular risk when comparing celecoxib with diclofenac, ibuprofen, or naproxen, although a significantly increased risk was observed when comparing celecoxib with mefenamic acid.

"Our results provide important information about the comparative safety of alternative NSAID use in patients with hypertension in real-world settings. Under low-to-moderate daily dose and a short-term treatment period, most commonly used NSAIDs have similar cardiovascular safety profiles," said co-author Dr. Chia-Hsuin Chang, of the National Taiwan University Hospital.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Survival Rate of Colorectal Cancer Patients Improved With NSAIDs

Survival Rate of Colorectal Cancer Patients Improved With NSAIDs

Use of NSAIDs,or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs,is associated with 25 per cent reduction in all-cause mortality among long-term colorectal cancer survivors

Non-aspirin NSAIDs Help Prevent Recurrence of Colorectal Cancer

Non-aspirin NSAIDs Help Prevent Recurrence of Colorectal Cancer

Non-aspirin NSAIDs (e.g., ibuprofen) work better than aspirin to prevent the recurrence of advanced neoplasia (polyps that are the precursor of colorectal cancer) after polyp removal.

Genetic Variations in Individuals Alters Effect of Aspirin, NSAIDs on Colon Cancer

Genetic Variations in Individuals Alters Effect of Aspirin, NSAIDs on Colon Cancer

Scientists have found that genetic variations of drugs like aspirin, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can reduce its impact on treating colorectal cancer.

Taking NSAIDs With Antithrombotic Therapy Increases Risk of Bleeding, Heart Attack, Stroke, Cardiovascular Death

Taking NSAIDs With Antithrombotic Therapy Increases Risk of Bleeding, Heart Attack, Stroke, Cardiovascular Death

Treatment with NSAIDs among patients receiving antithrombotic therapy, was associated with an increased risk of bleeding, heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Endorphins

Endorphins

Endorphins are natural painkillers produced in response to stimuli, like laughter, pain, stress, sex, starvation, and exercise. They are produced in the brain and are called the pleasure molecules.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

Top 15 Natural Painkillers

Top 15 Natural Painkillers

Natural painkillers, such as herbs and spices can relieve pain too. They can be as potent and effective as prescription drugs without unwanted side effects.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Endorphins Painkiller Addiction Top 15 Natural Painkillers Prescription Drug Abuse 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

A patient's struggle with Issacs' syndrome with no cure. Also known as neuromyotonia it is a rare ...

 Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal hernia surgery is a procedure to repair a weak spot or defect in the lower wall of the ...

 Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...