Are You a Perfectionist? Try Self-compassion

by Hannah Joy on  February 22, 2018 at 7:14 PM Mental Health News
Self-compassion in a healthy way can help moderate the association between perfectionism and depression, reveals a new study.

The study was published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Madeleine Ferrari from Australian Catholic University, and colleagues.
Are You a Perfectionist? Try Self-compassion

Perfectionistic people often push themselves harder than others to succeed, but can also fall into the trap of being self-critical and overly concerned about making mistakes.

When the perfectionist fails, they often experience depression and burnout.

In this study, Ferrari and colleagues considered whether self-compassion, a kind way of relating to oneself, might help temper the link between perfectionist tendencies and depression.

The researchers administered anonymous questionnaires to assess perfectionism, depression, and self-compassion across 541 adolescents and 515 adults.

Their analyses of these self-assessments revealed that self-compassion may help uncouple perfectionism and depression.

The replication of this finding in two groups of differently-aged people suggests that self-compassion may help moderate the link between perfectionism and depression across the lifespan.

The authors suggest that self-compassion interventions could be a useful way to undermine the effects of perfectionism, but future experimental or intervention research is needed to fully assess this possibility.

"Self-compassion, the practice of self-kindness, consistently reduces the strength of the relationship between maladaptive perfectionism and depression for both adolescents and adults," says lead author Madeleine Ferrari.



Source: Eurekalert

Rising Trend for Perfectionism Among College Students

The drive to be perfect in body, mind and career among today's college students has increased by more than a third over the past three decades.

Perfectionism can be Harmful for Your Health

A new study has found that extreme perfectionism is bad for your health.

Complexity In The Form Of Perfectionism and Eating Disorders

According to a study, two aspects of perfectionism are involved in body dissatisfaction and the development of eating disorders.

Link Between Perfectionism and Suicide Risk Identified

Perfectionists are at a higher risk of suicide, say scientists.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

