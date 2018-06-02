Apple has started sending out notifications to users of its Apple Watch announcing the commencement of its "Heart Survey" in collaboration with Stanford Health.

Apple Rolls Out 'Heart Survey'

In November 2017, Apple had asked the users of its Apple Watch if they wanted to take part in a study called the "Apple Heart Survey" being conducted by the technology giant in collaboration with Stanford Health.The project is designed to further ongoing efforts in the health sciences market, AppleInsider reported late on Saturday.Tapping on the notification opens the Heart Study app after which the users will be directed to verify whether they are "comfortable" speaking and writing in English, and have not been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter -- irregular heart rhythms.Once a user confirms that they meet these specified requirements, Apple sends out a pair of emails containing an informed consent document and information regarding HIPAA rights and regulations.The data from the survey will be used to develop new product technologies, the report said."This study is part of the development of a new investigational device and certain Study Data will be used for US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submission to seek approval of the investigational device," Apple said in a statement.Apple Watch has a specialised heart rate sensor and a dedicated app to collect data that can be used to identify irregular heart rhythms.If a user displays abnormal heart activity, they receive a notification on their Apple Watch and iPhone, a free consultation with a study doctor and an electrocardiogram peripheral for additional monitoring.Source: IANS