medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Apple Rolls Out 'Heart Survey'

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 6, 2018 at 1:24 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Apple has started sending out notifications to users of its Apple Watch announcing the commencement of its "Heart Survey" in collaboration with Stanford Health.
Apple Rolls Out 'Heart Survey'
Apple Rolls Out 'Heart Survey'

In November 2017, Apple had asked the users of its Apple Watch if they wanted to take part in a study called the "Apple Heart Survey" being conducted by the technology giant in collaboration with Stanford Health.

The project is designed to further ongoing efforts in the health sciences market, AppleInsider reported late on Saturday.

Tapping on the notification opens the Heart Study app after which the users will be directed to verify whether they are "comfortable" speaking and writing in English, and have not been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter -- irregular heart rhythms.

Once a user confirms that they meet these specified requirements, Apple sends out a pair of emails containing an informed consent document and information regarding HIPAA rights and regulations.

The data from the survey will be used to develop new product technologies, the report said.

"This study is part of the development of a new investigational device and certain Study Data will be used for US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submission to seek approval of the investigational device," Apple said in a statement.

Apple Watch has a specialised heart rate sensor and a dedicated app to collect data that can be used to identify irregular heart rhythms.

If a user displays abnormal heart activity, they receive a notification on their Apple Watch and iPhone, a free consultation with a study doctor and an electrocardiogram peripheral for additional monitoring.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

An Active Heart - Animation

An Active Heart - Animation

The heart pumps blood constantly providing the power to sustain life.

Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease

Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary heart disease is a direct consequence of today's unhealthy lifestyle and food habits, which include a high-fat diet, inadequate exercise and loads of stress. Coronary heart disease is emerging as an epidemic of the modern world, affecting ...

Apple Watch Users Can Detect Irregular Heart Rhythms With New App

Apple Watch Users Can Detect Irregular Heart Rhythms With New App

Apple collaborates with Stanford University to improve the technology which is used to detect and analyze irregular heart rhythms.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is good as a salad dressing or as a pickling agent but how effective is this ancient folk remedy in treating chronic ailments? Find out …

Fat Burning Fruits

Fat Burning Fruits

There are many fat-burning fruits. You can eat a fat-burning diet with the help of these belly fat-burning fruits. Eat them raw or make fat-burning fruit smoothies.

Fat-Burning Foods for Men

Fat-Burning Foods for Men

What are the best fat-burning foods? Some vegetables like spinach, mushrooms; certain nuts, legumes and lentils help burn fat.

Health Benefits of Eating Apples

Health Benefits of Eating Apples

Apples are delicious fruits that are loaded with essential nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals. Apples offer remarkable health benefits that are needed for overall health.

Your Winter Dietary Essentials

Your Winter Dietary Essentials

Every season calls for a food shift. The winter season shift is the best and sweetest. Oranges, amla, carrots, peas, leafy vegetables and guavas are some of the winter must haves.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Apple Cider Vinegar Your Winter Dietary Essentials Health Benefits of Eating Apples Fat Burning Fruits Fat-Burning Foods for Men 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Food found in our pantry is rich in medicinal properties to fight the common cold or flu. Here are ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...