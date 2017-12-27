medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Antibody 15D11 With Chemotherapy Prevents Cancer Metastasis

by Julia Samuel on  December 27, 2017 at 2:39 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cancer metastasis or the spread of cancer cells from the site of tumor to other organs is the main cause of death. Preventing metastasis or identifying the key molecule that signals the transmission from cancer cells can help fight cancer.
Antibody 15D11 With Chemotherapy Prevents Cancer Metastasis
Antibody 15D11 With Chemotherapy Prevents Cancer Metastasis

A molecule called Jagged1 is a critical part of this crosstalk that makes it easier for breast cancer cells to metastasize to bone. Healthy bones are constantly being replenished in a two-part process: Osteoclasts (scrubbers) remove a layer of bone, and then osteoblasts (rebuilders) replenish the bone with new material.

But in cancer patients, this system can be hijacked by the bone tumors. The scrubbers can go into overdrive, removing bone tissue until almost nothing is left, or the rebuilders can be tricked into fostering the growth of tumor cells and protecting them during chemotherapy.

In the ongoing battle between cancer and modern medicine, some therapeutic agents, while effective, can bring undesirable or even dangerous side effects. "Chemo saves lives and improves survival, but it could work much better if you eliminate unwanted side effects from it," said Princeton University cancer researcher Yibin Kang, the Warner-Lambert/Parke-Davis Professor of Molecular Biology.

"The Kang Lab primarily studies breast cancer metastasis--how cancer cells spread from the breast to other organs--because what kills the vast majority of cancer patients is not the original tumor but rather metastasis," said Hanqiu Zheng, a former postdoctoral fellow with Kang and the lead author of the study.

"Our project specifically looked at bone metastasis and how cancer cells and bone cells 'talk' to each other through molecular signaling," said Rebecca Tang, Class of 2016, who worked with Kang for three years and is now a medical student at the University of Pennsylvania.

Initially, the research team thought that 15D11 would only work against tumors that have a high expression of Jagged1, but then they found something surprising. When they paired their antibody with chemotherapy, it worked much better than either treatment alone, even in tumors without high level of Jagged1.

"There's a synergy in combining the two agents," Zheng said. "Chemo alone is usually not very effective against bone metastasis." It can produce an initial reduction in the tumor burden, but only until it starts to induce Jagged1 expression in the rebuilder cells (osteoblasts), which the tumors can use as a shield.

In most bone metastasis treatment, this is when tumors become resistant to chemotherapy and the treatment stops working. But because 15D11 specifically targets Jagged1, the antibody eliminates the protective effect of the rebuilders, allowing chemotherapy to continue keeping cancer at bay.

To confirm that Jagged1 from osteoblasts protect cancer cells in bone, Kang collaborated with Dr. Brendan Lee at Baylor College of Medicine to create a genetically modified mouse strain that expresses Jagged1 in bone cells, making the mice much more susceptible to the growth of breast cancer cells in bone.

In Kang's experiments, mice with the combined treatment of the antibody and chemotherapy stayed relatively healthy, compared with rapidly worsening conditions in mice treated with either 15D11 or chemotherapy alone. In one experiment, the tumor burden in bone decreased more than 100-fold with the combined treatment.

"This is a remarkable response that we have never observed in any of our previous tests of therapeutic agents against bone metastasis in mice," Kang said. While the researchers haven't examined other cancers that also frequently metastasize to bone, such as prostate cancer, Kang said he suspects that the antibody would work on them as well.

Kang hopes for a rapid path toward getting the antibody ready for human trials, he said. As the antibody is already fully human, having been created in a "humanized mouse" genetically engineered by Amgen, the next step is clinical trials in patients, if Amgen or another pharmaceutical partner chooses to move forward.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

One of the rare breast cancers, inflammatory breast cancer is marked by redness, swelling and warmth of the breast skin looking like an orange peel.

Bladder Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer occurs due to abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. The most common kind usually is urothelial cancer or transitional cell carcinoma.

Ampullary Cancer

Ampullary Cancer

Ampullary cancer is a rare cancer of the ampulla of Vater that connects the common bile duct and pancreatic duct to the small intestine. Symptoms of ampullary cancer include jaundice, weight loss.

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Peritoneal Cancer

Peritoneal Cancer

Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer that develops in the peritoneum. Peritoneal cancers may be primary or secondary and symptoms of peritoneal cancer are vague.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Hodgkins Lymphoma Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Peritoneal Cancer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cystocele

Cystocele

Cystocele is a type of pelvic organ prolapse where the urinary bladder descends into the anterior ...

 Pernicious Anemia

Pernicious Anemia

Pernicious anemia occurs when the number of red blood cells in the body is reduced because the ...

 Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive uropathy is a condition where urine cannot flow outside due to an obstruction along the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...