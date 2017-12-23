medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Antibodies can Now be Engineered to Treat Autoimmune Diseases

by Rishika Gupta on  December 23, 2017 at 3:54 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Autoantibodies which are produced in autoimmune diseases can now be converted to anti-inflammatory antibodies. The findings of this study are further discussed in the journal Cell.
Antibodies can Now be Engineered to Treat Autoimmune Diseases
Antibodies can Now be Engineered to Treat Autoimmune Diseases

"We were able to convert antibodies that cause autoimmune disease into anti-inflammatory antibodies by specifically modifying the sugars attached to the antibodies," says Robert Anthony, Ph.D., of the Center for Immunology and Inflammatory Diseases in the MGH Division of Rheumatology, Allergy, and Immunology, who led the study. "While more work is required, we hope that this approach of anti-inflammatory antibody conversion will have a beneficial effect on patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases."

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) - prepared from the antibodies of healthy donors - is used at low doses to treat patients lacking key antibodies. Paradoxically, at high dosage levels IVIG can suppress, rather than enhance the immune response and is used to treat several inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.

Whether activated antibodies stimulate, an inflammatory or anti-inflammatory response appears to be determined by specific sugar molecules called glycans attached to the Fc region - the tail-like section of a Y-shaped antibody. In previous work, Anthony's group and others have found that the anti-inflammatory effect of high-dose IVIG can be attributed to a minor fraction of antibodies to which a glycan called sialic acid has been attached to their Fc region.

While glycans are usually attached to the proteins making up antibodies while they are being assembled within cells, recent evidence suggests they could be modified outside of the cellular environment. The MGH team set out to determine whether administration of a transferase, an enzyme that moves chemical groups like glycans from one molecule to another, could convert inflammatory antibodies to anti-inflammatory forms within a living animal.

Since the attachment of sialic acid to a Fc group requires the presence of another glycan called galactose, the team created two enzymes termed B4Fc and ST6Fc, which induce the attachment of galactose and sialic acid respectively. Although intravenous administration of either enzyme alone did not reduce inflammation in a mouse model of rheumatoid arthritis, simultaneous administration of both in a form called B4ST6Fc had anti-inflammatory effects similar to those of high-dose IVIG. B4ST6Fc administration also reduced kidney damage in a mouse model of lupus-related kidney inflammation.

Additional experiments found little evidence that enzyme administration affected antibodies not involved with the specific autoimmune condition and also showed that platelets, which become activated at the site of antibody-driven inflammation, provided the sialic acid and galactose attached to the Fc region by the B4ST6Fc enzyme. Anthony explains that, while IVIG can be effective against many inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, it is in short supply, the treatment is expensive, and administration is time-consuming. "We found that our enzymes were effective at a 400-fold lower dose than high-dose IVIG, and by manipulating the enzymes already in an organism, our method eliminates the need for a lengthy IVIG infusion." His team will be exploring questions in future studies such as appropriate dosage, optimal administration and whether repeat treatments would be required.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Prevent HIV Infection With Two Antibodies Rather Than One

Prevent HIV Infection With Two Antibodies Rather Than One

Prevention of HIV infection is potentially possible in people by combination two antibody therapies rather than with just one antibody.

New Method for Efficiently Transporting Antibodies Across the Blood-Brain Barrier Reported by Roche

New Method for Efficiently Transporting Antibodies Across the Blood-Brain Barrier Reported by Roche

Results on the technology that efficiently transfers investigational antibodies from the blood through the blood-brain barrier into the brain in preclinical models have been published.

Tri-Plex Suite of Proteins and Antibodies Are Available Now

Tri-Plex Suite of Proteins and Antibodies Are Available Now

With ZIKV now present in 60 plus countries across the globe, what is most important is the accurate and fast diagnosis of the virus.

Potent and Broad HIV-blocking Antibodies Discovered

Potent and Broad HIV-blocking Antibodies Discovered

Scientists have new data that shows that some human beings living with HIV generate powerful, HIV-blocking antibodies with increased potency and breadth.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.

Autoimmune Inner Ear Disease

Autoimmune Inner Ear Disease

Autoimmune inner ear disease is a condition that causes progressive deterioration of hearing and hearing loss. This is a serious condition that needs prompt medical attention.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Inflammation

Inflammation

Inflammation is the response of living tissue to injury due to a variety of causes that call upon host defenses to eliminate the offending agent.

Microscopic Polyangiitis

Microscopic Polyangiitis

Microscopic polyangitis, infection of small blood vessels, presents with general symptoms of fever, muscle pain and weight loss. Localized symptoms can also occur.

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

Wegener’s Granulomatosis

Wegener’s Granulomatosis

Wegener’s Granulomatosis is a type of vasculitis that usually affects the upper airways, lungs and kidneys.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Myasthenia Gravis Vitiligo Autoimmune Disorders Wegener’s Granulomatosis Microscopic Polyangiitis Autoimmune Inner Ear Disease Inflammation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

The festive season is a time, where most people experience digestive issues. Here''s a look at few ...

 Diabulimia

Diabulimia

Diabulimia is an eating disorder particularly in patients with type I diabetes caused by reducing ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Spinal muscular atrophy is an inherited disorder involving progressive loss of motor nerve cells ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...