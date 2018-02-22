medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Anti-Cancer Activity can Boost Up With Chemically Altered Drugs

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  February 22, 2018 at 2:24 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Altering one chemical group for another in cancer drugs has found to be more potent in anti- cancer activity, discovered scientists at the Scripps Research Institute (TSRI). They developed a quick and easy way to modify drugs or molecules to improve their disease-fighting properties. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
Anti-Cancer Activity can Boost Up With Chemically Altered Drugs
Anti-Cancer Activity can Boost Up With Chemically Altered Drugs

"Usually you have to make thousands or millions of molecules and go through a big screening process to find one or two molecules that are interesting and might work," says Peng Wu, PhD, a TSRI associate professor and one of the study's lead authors. "With this new approach, you can save time and money by starting with drugs and molecules you know are already active and asking whether a quick modification makes any of them any better."

"Our results suggest we will be able take a drug and make it more potent, faster acting, and hopefully with better bioavailability," adds Nobel laureate K. Barry Sharpless, PhD, who co-led the study.

Sharpless, the TSRI W.M. Keck Professor of Chemistry, first conceived of click chemistry in the 1990s. Click chemistry is the term for simple molecular reactions that can each be carried out in one container, undisturbed by water, and generate just one stable product at high yield. Sharpless compares the method to decorating molecules like Christmas trees, adding a new functional "ornament" to one of a molecule's branches, which he calls "clickable hubs."

"Instead of pursuing leads, which is the traditional method, SuFEx click chemistry is about connecting promising drug candidates directly with targets," says Sharpless.

One of the latest click chemistry reactions developed by Sharpless' group was Sulfur (VI) Fluoride Exchange (SuFEx), which transforms any phenol chemical group into a fluorosulfate. Because fluorosulfates have some benefits over phenols--including tighter binding to proteins, and less ability to be modified in the cell--the SuFEx reaction offers a way to potentially improve phenol drugs.

However, the transformation typically relies on sulfuryl fluoride gas, which makes it hard to perform on many different molecules at the same time; each reaction must be carried out in its own flask.

In the new paper, Sharpless and Wu show that sulfuryl fluoride gas can be dissolved in an organic solvent to make a liquid form of the reagent needed for SuFEx. "Now, suddenly, we can use this in high-throughput experiments," says Wu.

To test the reaction's utility in drug discovery, Sharpless, Wu and their colleagues put 39 existing cancer drugs containing phenols into plates, added the liquid version of sulfuryl fluoride to each well, and exposed cancer cells to both the original compounds and the resulting fluorosulfate versions. In three instances, the new fluorosulfate drug killed more cancer cells than the original version. When modified with SuFEx, the breast cancer drug Fulvestrant had a great effect on estrogen receptors in breast cancer cells, and the cancer drug Combretastatin A4 was 70 times more potent against colon cancer cells.

Upon further examination, the researchers discovered that the new molecules bound to their molecular targets better and were less apt to be metabolized by the cells.

"We think our approach is generally applicable to drug modification outside of just cancer drugs," says Wu. The team is already using the new high-throughput SuFEx to modify drugs targeting the immune system's T cells, he adds.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Childhood Cancer

Childhood Cancer

Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

Cabozantinib may Treat Resistant Form of Thyroid Cancer

Cabozantinib may Treat Resistant Form of Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid cancer which cannot be treated by standard radioactive iodine therapy can be treated with cabozantinib drug, finds a new study.

Five Novel Genetic Changes that Increase Pancreatic Cancer Risk Identified

Five Novel Genetic Changes that Increase Pancreatic Cancer Risk Identified

Five novel genetic variants that increase the risk of pancreatic cancer have been identified. Better understanding of how pancreatic cancer develops can lead to more targeted treatments.

Scientists Study Mitosis Structure to Understand the Inside of Cancer Cells

Scientists Study Mitosis Structure to Understand the Inside of Cancer Cells

Cancer cells in most forms of cancer reveal abnormalities in the size or structure of centrosomes. Mitosis structure is being studied by a team of researchers.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves

Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves

Clove doesn’t just enhance the flavor of food, but, keeps your health in check by keeping diabetes, cancer, stress, dental, skin and digestive problems at bay.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

Isaacs' Syndrome / Neuromyotonia

A patient's struggle with Issacs' syndrome with no cure. Also known as neuromyotonia it is a rare ...

 Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal hernia surgery is a procedure to repair a weak spot or defect in the lower wall of the ...

 Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...