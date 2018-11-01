medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Celebrity Health News

Amitabh Bachchan Supports Global Appeal 2018 Against Leprosy Stigma

by Thilaka Ravi on  January 11, 2018 at 4:09 PM Celebrity Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has joined the fight against leprosy lending support to the 2018 Global Appeal against leprosy sponsored by a Japanese philanthropist and WHO goodwill ambassador for leprosy elimination.
Amitabh Bachchan Supports Global Appeal 2018 Against Leprosy Stigma
Amitabh Bachchan Supports Global Appeal 2018 Against Leprosy Stigma

Japanese philanthropist Yohei Sasakawa of The Nippon Foundation, also the WHO goodwill ambassador for leprosy elimination since 2001, reached out to the actor to honour him at an upcoming event for a global appeal to eliminate stigma against leprosy.

While conveying his inability to attend the event in New Delhi on January 30, Big B wrote a note to the organisers, quoting Mother Teresa, said a statement.

"The greatest disease today is not TB or leprosy, it is being unwanted and uncared for. We can cure physical diseases with medicine, but the only cure for loneliness, despair and hopelessness is love."

The event is being organised jointly by the Nippon Foundation and Disabled People's International (DPI).

Javed Abidi, Global Chair, DPI, said: "Leprosy is one of the oldest diseases known to mankind and people affected by it continue to be rejected and neglected by society due to its outdated image of being contagious and disfiguring. However, today it is curable with antibiotics.

"We need to rise above the social, economic and legal discrimination that still persists for people affected by this disability."



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Leprosy

Leprosy

Leprosy, caused by Mycobacterium leprae, affects any organ like skin, eyes, mucosa, periphery nerves or any other organ. It can cause irriversible disfigurement of the extremities and nerve damage.

Exploring Morbidity and Mortality Associated With Leprosy

Exploring Morbidity and Mortality Associated With Leprosy

Leprosy shows up in different populations in different ways. It's very rare in the US, but is still an enormous problem in other parts of the world.

Leprosy Turns the Immune System Against Itself, Study Finds

Leprosy Turns the Immune System Against Itself, Study Finds

Leprosy is an infectious disease that affects the skin and peripheral nerves and is caused by Mycobacterium leprae and, less commonly, Mycobacterium lepromatosis.

Immune Suppressant Cannot Treat Leprosy Inflammation

Immune Suppressant Cannot Treat Leprosy Inflammation

It is difficult to improve on steroid treatment for leprosy inflammation.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Leprosy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient''s T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a ...

 Facts on Anorexia

Facts on Anorexia

Anorexia Nervosa is an eating disorder, wherein a person becomes conscious about their body and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...