medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

American Football or Ruby may Cause Heart Disease

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  March 1, 2018 at 2:56 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Playing football (rugby) can result in changes in the structure of the heart as well as changes in the rhythm of the heart. It can lead to heart rhythm disorder and increases the risk for heart diseases, recent research at the American College of Cardiology.
American Football or Ruby may Cause Heart Disease
American Football or Ruby may Cause Heart Disease

In one study, former professional National Football League (NFL) players were found to be more than five times as likely to have a heart rhythm disorder, such as atrial fibrillation (AFib), compared with the general public. While previous studies have shown similarly increased rates of AFib among endurance athletes such as long-distance runners, this is the first study to find an association for athletes in a strength-based sport.

In a separate study, freshman collegiate football players showed significant structural changes to the heart, including enlargement of the aortic root after just one season of play. The increased size of the aortic root is a new finding and one for which the clinical significance remains unclear.

"We know that sporting activity increases longevity and has multiple benefits for the cardiovascular system, but our findings seem to suggest that perhaps when you get to the extreme ends that we see in these elite athletes, there may be a negative impact on the heart," said Dermot Phelan, MD, PhD, and director of the sports cardiology center at Cleveland Clinic, who led the study focused on former NFL players. "Players should not assume that leading a healthy lifestyle in terms of regular exercise means that they're immune from developing cardiac problems and, in fact, they may be at higher risk for things like atrial fibrillation."

Phelan and colleagues conducted a cardiovascular screening of 460 former NFL players that included an electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, blood tests and a cardiovascular history questionnaire. They compared the results to a sample of 925 people from the general public with similar demographics to the NFL cohort in terms of age and race.

After controlling for blood pressure, body mass index, age and race, researchers found NFL players had a 5.5-times higher likelihood of AFib compared with non-athletes, as well as other signs of abnormal electrical impulses in the heart. The football players also tended to have a lower resting heart rate than their non-athlete counterparts, which is usually indicative of cardiovascular health but in the athletes' cases, this may have masked the symptoms of AFib.

"Because they had a low resting heart rate, most of them did not get the rapid heart rate that typically warns people that they have atrial fibrillation," Phelan said. "Most were unaware of it until our screening study. The message is that they need to get regular checkups to be sure they are maintaining a proper heart rhythm."

AFib is known to cause heart palpitations, dizziness and chest pain and increases the risk of stroke, heart attack and heart failure. Phelan and colleagues did not assess these impacts of AFib in their study.

For the study of college football players, researchers at Emory University performed two cardiovascular tests, echocardiography and vascular applanation tonometry (a study tool that measures vascular function and arterial stiffness), both before and after a complete college football season, in 136 freshman football players and 44 college freshmen who did not play football.

After the football season, all study participants had gained weight, but only the football players showed significant enlargement of the aortic root (the place where the aorta meets the heart). The study is the first to assess longitudinal changes in the aortic root size in conjunction with changes in cardiac structure and function associated with college football participation. Although the athletes' aortic roots were still within the normal range, enlargement of the aortic root may not completely be a consequence of exercise training, researchers said.

The study results also demonstrated findings observed in previous studies, namely that the football players, particularly the larger lineman position players, tended to develop higher systolic blood pressure, increases in vascular stiffening and thickening of the left ventricle, changes that may be beyond those observed after normal intense exercise training.

"We often think of football players, like all athletes, as the picture of health, but we're gaining this body of knowledge that signals some maladaptive cardiovascular changes and potentially even early cardiac risk in some of these players," said Jonathan Kim, MD, primary study author, chief of sports cardiology, assistant professor of medicine at Emory University and lead cardiologist for the Atlanta Falcons. "It suggests we need to pay close attention to the heart health of young football players. Also, future studies will need to focus on understanding the clinical significance of our findings."

Kim cautioned that it remains unclear whether the observed changes are detrimental to players' health and noted there are many factors that are part of the football experience that could contribute to the differences observed in the study.

Both Phelan and Kim said more research is needed to elucidate the underlying mechanisms involved in the outcomes observed in their studies and to determine how their results relate to outcomes seen in other groups of athletes. They underscored the need for football players of all ages to get regular medical checkups to identify any early signs of cardiovascular disease.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Congenital Heart Defects

Congenital Heart Defects

Congenital heart defects are structural abnormalities of the heart present at birth, and that affect blood flow through the heart and to the rest of the body.

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

Ectopic Heartbeat

Ectopic Heartbeat

Ectopic heartbeats are small changes in regular, normal heartbeats. These changes cause either a skipped or extra heartbeat.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Amoebic Dysentery Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruit Waxing

Fruit Waxing

Fruit waxing is a process of coating fruits with an artificial or edible wax to improve their shelf ...

 Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator is a quick online test to see if you have color vision deficiency or ...

 Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...