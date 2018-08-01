Amazon Mirror Shows You How You Look in a Dress You are Yet to Buy

Amazon has patented a reality mirror that lets you try on clothes virtually while placing you in a virtual location.



The patent describes the mirror as partially-reflective and partially-transmissive and uses a mix of displays, cameras, and projectors to create the blended image.

The imagined mirror works by scanning the environment to generate a virtual model, and then identifies the face and eyes of the user to determine which objects are to be seen as a reflection. Once this process is completed, the virtual clothes and scene are transmitted through the mirror to create the blended-reality result.



‘A camera at the top of the mirror tracks the user’s body and then a screen behind the reflective panel works with projects to illuminate the picture.’ Amazon used AI-software and computer vision company to create 3D models of human bodies in motion and then dress them in virtual outfits. You can also draw a line of progression between the blended-reality mirror and Amazon's Echo Look, a hands-free video camera that takes floor-length photos of you to provide style advice and fashion recommendations.



Amazon has increasingly eyed a place in the fashion industry, ambitiously building up businesses in the sector, including launching its own clothing lines and developing algorithms that design clothing based on Instagram fashion trends. All considered an Amazon-branded mirror that helps you get dressed isn't as bizarre as it might have once seemed.



