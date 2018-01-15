medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Always Choose the Right Skin Care Regime and Make-Up

by Bidita Debnath on  January 15, 2018 at 12:21 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Skin care is the range of practices that support skin integrity, enhance its appearance and relieve skin conditions. After 40, it is very important for a woman to choose the right skin care regime and make-up.
Always Choose the Right Skin Care Regime and Make-Up
Always Choose the Right Skin Care Regime and Make-Up

Always hydrate your skin before applying the foundation and opt for peach or pink blush, says experts. Make-up artists Bhumika Bahri and Niti Luthra have listed down some techniques for women above the age of 40.

Skincare as an investment: Investing in good skin care routine is the first step towards enhancing your skin. As we touch 40 our skin becomes dry and wrinkles start to appear. A good moisturizer and anti-aging serum will revive your skin.

Prep and prime: The skin should be prepped properly for an even base. Primer plays an important role for a lesser base. Use concealer and contouring for a defined base.

Balanced skin tone: Foundation with hydrating formulas work best after 40 as the skin becomes thin and makes the complexion dull. Hydrating foundation brings back the colour of the skin. Liquid formulas work best as it will not settle in the fine lines. Warm colours and yellow undertones balances the skin tone.

Peach or pink blush: Women above 40 years of age are advised to use peach and pink blush to add colour to their skin. It will add natural healthy glow to the cheekbones.

Enhance your eyes: Eye shadows should be of warm tones. Using matte browns or neutral toned eye shadows would define the eyes. Use kohl or gel eyeliner along with mascara to give a softer look.

Fuller lips: As we age our lips become thin and dry. Using lip liner would give fuller lip effect. Matte lipsticks with a dab of gloss in the center will give plumpness to the lips. Light and bright shades should be used as per the skin tone.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Kick Start Your Day With Skincare Beauty Regime

Kick Start Your Day With Skincare Beauty Regime

Sonia Mathur, Head Training at Divine Organics and Shikhee Agrawal, Head-Training at The Body Shop have listed a step-by-step regime to get beautiful skin.

Skincare Tips to Help You Get Softer, Smoother Skin

Skincare Tips to Help You Get Softer, Smoother Skin

Cleansers, toners, moisturisers, oils and serums are part of the larger skincare regime, hence right ingredients in these products play an important role.

Few Common Skincare Myths Demystified

Few Common Skincare Myths Demystified

Don't self-judge your skin and arrive at your own skin diagnosis. People should use sunscreen is a must even if you don't see the sun outside.

Essential Benefits Of Roses In Skincare

Essential Benefits Of Roses In Skincare

Over hundreds of years, roses are the delicate bloomers recognised for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and are used in all high-end brands.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Skin Care Makeup Skincare Tips 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing syndrome is a collection of symptoms caused due to excessive amount of cortisol in the body ...

 CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...