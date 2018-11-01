Beijing saw a major drop in the air pollutants in the last quarter of 2017 after they started implementing a string of measures to improve air quality.

Air Pollution in Beijing Sees Sharp Dip in 2017

The density of PM2.5 in Beijing dropped by 53.8% in the October-December period year-on-year, while that for December plummeted by nearly 70 percent, Xinhua quoted the Ministry's statement as saying.An air pollution plan issued by the State Council in September 2013 ordered Beijing to reduce its PM2.5 density from 90 micrograms per cubic metre in 2013 to around 60 by the end of 2017.The average density of PM2.5 in Beijing was 58 micrograms per cubic meter in 2017 after effective pollution controls were put in place, including demolition of coal-fired boilers and the phasing out of vehicles with high emissions.The statement showed that 28 monitored cities saw an average drop in PM2.5 density of 34.3 percent in last quarter of 2017. Shijiazhuang achieved the biggest progress by reducing PM2.5 density by 54.8 percent.Clear air was expected in early January in north China, and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in particular, thanks to a strong cold front. However, these areas might see worsening air quality in late January and early February due to unfavorable weather conditions, the statement said.Source: IANS