AIIMS Started CBCT Scan Facility to Improve Dental Care

January 18, 2018
The practice of keeping the mouth and teeth clean helps prevent dental disorders. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started Cone Beam CT (CBCT) scan facility that will give dental surgeons a 3D image of the patient's jaw before the actual surgery is performed, leading to better treatment outcome.
AIIMS Started CBCT Scan Facility to Improve Dental Care
AIIMS Started CBCT Scan Facility to Improve Dental Care

First among all the AIIMS branches in the country, the new technology will create a virtual patient and perform advance jaw surgery on 3D models on computer screens before the dental surgeons actually perform the surgery in the operation theatre.

"This advanced and unique facility will help in better treatment outcome and prediction before the surgery is actually undertaken. It will equip the experts in orthodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgeons and dental implantologists to plan surgery and implants in 3D," O.P. Kharbanda, chief of Center for Dental Education and Research (CEDR), told IANS.

According to Kharbanda, a global expert on Orthodontics and Dentofacial Deformities, the treatment will also help in planning for dental implants, providing prosthesis for patients who have lost part of their face due to cancer or trauma and also for orthognatic surgery planning in patients having cranio-facial deformities, syndromes and cleft lip and palate.

"Such tools are very effective in educating the patient about the expectations from a treatment -- be an implant, orthodontic treatment or replacement of facial part," said Kharbanda.

"Installation of CBCT facility will help the doctors in more accurate diagnosis of various pathologies in head and neck region. CBCT is a technology in which three-dimensional view of skull and facial bones and soft tissues can be seen with minimal radiation," he added.

The CBCT scanner rotates around the patient's head, obtaining up to nearly 600 distinct images. For interventional radiology, the patient is positioned offset to the table so that the region of interest is centered in the field of view for the cone beam.

A single 200 degree rotation over the region of interest acquires a volumetric data set. The scanning software collects the data and reconstructs it, producing what is termed a digital volume composed of three-dimensional voxels of anatomical data that can then be manipulated and visualised with specialised software.

While the charges of such procedures at a private hospital continue to be very high, making it unaffordable for poor patients, at AIIMS the facility will be provided for little over Rs 1,000.

The facility was inaugurated by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Wednesday.

Apart from the CBCT facility, the dental centre has also started an oral histo-pathology laboratory which will emphasise on early diagnosis of pre-cancerous conditions of oral cavity.

"It will also have teaching facility and advance facilities like immuno histo-chemistry, immuno-fluoroscence, etc., for accurate diagnosis of oral conditions," said the CEDR in a statement.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Dental Care Improved for People Living With HIV

Dental Care Improved for People Living With HIV

The two-year grant will increase access to oral health care services for people living with HIV, and offer training for dental care providers in community-based settings.

Risk of Respiratory Infections in ICU Patients can be Reduced by Proper Dental Care

Risk of Respiratory Infections in ICU Patients can be Reduced by Proper Dental Care

Patients in the ICU who received enhanced oral care from a dentist were at significantly less risk for developing lower respiratory tract infections.

Fewer Children Receive Proper Dental Care Before the Age of 1 Year

Fewer Children Receive Proper Dental Care Before the Age of 1 Year

Less than one percent of children living in urban areas in Toronto received dental care by the age of 12 months, a new study found

Social Inequalities Broken Down by Dental Care in School

Social Inequalities Broken Down by Dental Care in School

The role of schools in work to promote health and prevent disease has been highlighted in a new survey conducted by the University of Copenhagen.

Child Dental Health

Child Dental Health

Initiating dental care at an early age can prevent tooth decay in children and also helps maintain overall oral health throughout life.

Dental Check-Up

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic checkups.

Dental Implants

Dental Implants

Get rid of that toothless smile and go for those sparkling dentures! If traveling abroad for dental implant surgery consult us for affordable options.

Radioisotope Scan

Radioisotope Scan

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Nuclear Medicine

Root Canal Treatment

Root Canal Treatment

Root Canal Treatment or Endodontic therapy is a procedure done to remove the infected pulp and save the tooth. The root canal is finally filled with filling material called as gutta percha.

Tooth Decay

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.

Tooth Discoloration

Tooth Discoloration

Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental hygiene.

Toothache

Toothache

Toothache or pain in the tooth is one of the most dreaded and bothersome symptom and those who have had it at any time in life can never forget the awful feeling.

